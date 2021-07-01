Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur hopes to inspire Arab women

1233560505 Ons Jabeur celebrates defeating Daria Kasatkina in the Birmingham Classic final at Edgbaston Priory Club in England on Sunday, June 20. Getty (Getty Images)

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur has said she hopes to inspire a new generation of female Arab tennis players after beating seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams at Wimbledon.

Ms Jabeur, the 24th ranked female singles player, said “being the only Arab is not easy to be on tour right now," as she moved into the third round of Wimbledon with a straight sets victory on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old also became the first Arab to win a Women’s Tennis Association tournament in Birmingham, UK, earlier this month.

Read more Patience has been key in Ons Jabeur’s journey to historic first title

"Hopefully, you never know. Maybe now someone is watching and wants to be here in my place,” said Ms Jabeur.

"I just want to say if I did it, it's not impossible.

"Like I said before, I always try to inspire other generations."

Speaking before their game, Ms Williams said Ms Jabeur would galvanise female tennis players from the region.

"You're gonna see a whole other generation of women from North Africa coming into tennis," she said.

"It's going to be all owed to her."

Ms Jabeur said it was an honour to be compared to the now retired Moroccan male player Hicham Arazi, who reached four grand slam quarter finals.

"I think I grew up with a goal in my head to really be one of the good players," she said.

“It was like very, very personal for me. It's funny because everybody compares me to Hicham Arazi. Since he really was talented player and everybody is, like, 'oh, man, you remind me of Hicham Arazi,' unbelievable. I mean, it's an honour for me."

Ms Jabeur said Mr Arazi had been messaging her on Instagram since last year’s Australian Open, but she realised only recently.

"I'm, like, I didn't see your messages," she said.

"Such an honour, you know. He gave me few tips about the game.

"And honestly he did say things that I related to during my career right now, and I told him, like, we should meet and play.

"He said he would have to work on his fitness and the condition to be able to play me."

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Isle of Dogs Director: Wes Anderson Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson Three stars

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

