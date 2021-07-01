Prof Whitty struggles to free himself as he attempts to walk away from the pair, who then follow him. Twitter/EPA

An estate agent has lost his job after he was shown in a video grabbing England chief medical officer Chris Whitty in an incident that drew widespread condemnation.

Lewis Hughes and Jonathan Chew, both 24, were labelled “thugs” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the video of the public official being apparently harassed went viral on social media.

It showed the two men laughing and jeering as they grabbed hold of Prof Whitty in St James’s Park in central London. The senior civil servant struggled to free himself as he attempted to walk away from the pair.

The men were attending an anti-vaccine march when they spotted Prof Whitty, according to a newspaper interview.

Mr Hughes, who worked for Caplen Estates in Essex, told The Sun that he had “paid the price with my job”.

“I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused,” he said.

“If I made him feel uncomfortable, which it does look like I did, then I am sorry to him for that.”

Professor Chris Whitty has been assaulted in a video recorded by his attackers. Nadhim Zahawi, the Vaccines Minister has called for the two men who filmed themselves harassing the chief medical officer in the street to be charged. pic.twitter.com/eIhlIYsTdx — Lloyd Hardy (@lloydhardy) June 29, 2021

Mr Chew said he only wanted a photograph with Prof Whitty.

“We just saw him, and thought, ‘That’s the guy from the TV. He’s famous’,” he said.

Police are investigating the incident but the pair said they have not been charged. Prof Whitty is understood not to have made a formal complaint.

On Tuesday, Mr Johnson said he was "shocked at seeing the despicable harassment" of Prof Whitty.

"I condemn the behaviour of these thugs," he said.

"Our hard-working public servants should not have to face this kind of intimidation on our streets and we will not tolerate it."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Prof Whitty could be given personal protection officers and it was reported it was the third incident in which he had been confronted in the street. Prof Whitty's father was a diplomat who was shot dead by terrorists while working in Greece.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

