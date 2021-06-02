Space debris hits robotic arm on International Space Station

A piece of space debris hit the International Space Station, leaving a hole in the lab's robotic arm.

The Canadian Space Agency's Canadarm2, located outside the station, was damaged but it is still functioning.

The robotic structure has been operational for 20 years and is used for maintenance and photography.

A view of the International Space Station backdropped by the limb of the Earth

"While utmost precautions are taken to reduce the potential for collisions with the ISS, impacts with tiny objects do occur," the Canadian Space Agency said.

"One such hit was noticed recently during a routine inspection of Canadarm2 on May 12.

"Experts from the Canadian Space Agency and Nasa worked together to take detailed images of the area and assess the impact, which occurred on one of Canadarm2's boom segments."

The agency said the hole was about 5 millimetres in diameter and was visible. The arm boom and thermal blanket had been damaged.

Growing problem of space debris

Courtesy: European Space Agency

Space experts have long spoken of the growing problem of space debris.

More than 23,000 objects – all the size of a softball or larger – are tracked round the clock to detect potential collisions with satellites or the ISS.

But tiny objects such as dust particles or flecks of paint from satellites are too small to be monitored.

Some of the large space junk pieces include old satellite parts, dead satellites or rocket bodies.

The European Space Agency said space debris should be a concern to all nations.

“Accidental collisions, explosions and even the intentional destruction of satellites have created millions of debris fragments, which orbiting at high speed can damage or destroy any functioning spacecraft that crosses their path,” the agency said.

Private space company Astroscale launched a space clean-up demonstration mission this year to help reduce junk in orbit.

If successful, the mission could be expanded and would help reduce space debris significantly.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

India squads T20: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Uefa Nations League League A:

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

ENGLAND SQUAD Team: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Ben Te'o, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Dylan Hartley, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Chris Robshaw, 8 Sam Simmonds Replacements 16 Jamie George, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 George Kruis, 20 Sam Underhill, 21 Danny Care, 22 Jonathan Joseph, 23 Jack Nowell

