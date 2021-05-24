AP journalists slam agency for firing pro-Palestinian colleague Emily Wilder

Emily Wilder was dismissed by AP for breaches of the press agency's social media policy. EPA

More than 120 journalists at The Associated Press agency have penned an open letter to their employer condemning the dismissal of Emily Wilder.

The journalist was fired last week for violating AP's social media policy, following an online campaign against her by conservatives.

“We strongly disapprove of the way the AP has handled the firing of Emily Wilder and its days-long silence internally,” the AP journalists said in the letter.

“We demand more clarity from the company about why Wilder was fired.”

In a statement posted online, Wilder said she had not been told “which exact tweets were in violation of policy or how".

Last week, AP said Wilder had been fired for violating their social media policy but would not specify how.

“We have this policy so the comments of one person cannot create dangerous conditions for our journalists covering the story," said Lauren Easton, AP's head of communications.

"Every AP journalist is responsible for safeguarding our ability to report on this conflict, or any other, with fairness and credibility, and cannot take sides in public forums."

Wilder, a 2020 graduate of Stanford University in California, was two weeks into her job as a news associate with AP in Arizona when the Stanford College Young Republicans dug through her past social media use and highlighted a number of posts online.

In one post, the group discovered, she referred to Sheldon Adelson, the late Jewish-American billionaire who was a staunch supporter of Israel, as a "naked mole rat".

Wilder, who is Jewish, was a member of several pro-Palestinian student organisations while at Stanford. She said in her statement that she had always been "transparent" about her past involvement in such groups.

Her dismissal came days after the Israeli military ordered an air strike on a building housing the AP's office in Gaza.

Israel alleges the building was part of Hamas's military infrastructure, though it has yet to publicly disclose any evidence.

The journalists said Wilder's dismissal has left them shaken and concerned for their own careers.

“The lack of communication since then about Wilder’s firing and the circumstances surrounding it gives us no confidence that any one of us couldn’t be next, sacrificed without explanation,” they wrote.

"It has left our colleagues – particularly emerging journalists – wondering how we treat our own, what culture we embrace and what values we truly espouse as a company."

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

