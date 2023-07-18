Biden agrees to invite Israel's Netanyahu to Washington later this year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to meet US President Joe Biden later this year in the US, amid months of tension.

The location of the meeting has yet to be specified, and it remains uncertain whether the two leaders would meet at the White House.

Mr Biden's offer was made on the eve of a White House visit on Tuesday by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, making a slight easing of tension between Mr Biden and a leader he recently described as heading "one of the most extremist" coalitions in half a century.

It will be the first meeting since Mr Netanyahu returned to office late last year, sparking Washington's ire with controversial judicial reforms and aggressive settlement expansions in occupied Palestinian territory.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said he had been "invited" by Mr Biden during a "long and warm" phone call and that this would be "in the US soon".

"The PM accepted the invitation and it was agreed that Israeli and US teams will co-ordinate the details."

But the US readout of the call, published well after the Israeli statement, made no mention of the meeting or an invitation.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby separately told reporters that "they've agreed they will meet, probably before the end of this year" – perhaps "in the fall".

However, he declined to say whether this meant an invitation to the White House or a meeting at some other venue, saying they were still working out "all the details, the where's and the when's".

The relationship between the US and one of its historically closest allies has come under major strain since Mr Netanyahu's political comeback at the head of a hard-right government in December.

In contrast to Mr Herzog's high-profile Oval Office visit to Washington, Mr Kirby said the two had been trying to arrange Monday's call "for some weeks".

The two governments are at odds, especially over Mr Netanyahu's hugely contested push to reform the power of the judiciary, triggering months of mass street protests over what opponents see as an assault on Israeli democracy.

In Monday's phone call, Mr Netanyahu told Mr Biden that the judicial bill would be passed next week and that he intended to "reach wide public support for the rest of the reform during the summer break time," his office said.

According to the US readout of the call, Mr Biden "expressed concern about continued Jewish settlement growth" and "stressed the need to take measures to maintain the viability" of a future Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Regarding the judicial reforms, "Mr Biden reiterated ... the need for the broadest possible consensus," underlining that "shared democratic values have always been and must remain a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship," the readout said.

Joe Biden not inviting Netanyahu to White House amid judicial reform fallout

Earlier this month, Mr Biden told CNN that Mr Netanyahu was "trying to work through ... his existing problems in terms of his coalition" – "one of the most extremist ... cabinets that I've seen".

Asked why he had not invited Mr Netanyahu, Mr Biden said Washington has "other contacts", such as Mr Herzog.

Netanyahu's defence of reforms

Mr Netanyahu's administration argues that the judicial revamp is necessary to ensure a better balance of power between elected officials and the judiciary. At a cabinet meeting on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said they were "fighting to keep Israel as a Jewish and democratic country".

Mr Kirby cautioned that the agreement by Mr Biden to meet Mr Netanyahu doesn't mean "that we have less concerns over these judicial reforms, or less concerns over some of the extremist activities and behaviours by some members of the Netanyahu cabinet."

"Those concerns are still valid. They're disturbing," he said.

The development comes as Israeli protesters hold a "Day of National Resistance" against Mr Netanyahu's judicial push.

Protesters against Mr Netanyahu's judicial changes blocked major highways across the country with further disruptions planned nationwide after the Knesset, Israel's parliament, gives a final green light to vote on a bill that would limit some Supreme Court powers.

With reporting by agencies