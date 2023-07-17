Biden invites Netanyahu to the US for a meeting

President Joe Biden has invited Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US for a meeting, the first since the latter returned to office late last year, Mr Netanyahu's office has said.

“President Biden invited PM Netanyahu for a meeting in the US soon. The PM accepted the invitation and it was agreed that Israeli and US teams will co-ordinate the details of the meeting,” the office said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Biden was expected on Monday to hold his first call in months with Mr Netanyahu, but the White House did not immediately provide confirmation of the details of the discussion.

It came as Israel's governing coalition pushes ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country's judiciary, despite growing opposition from within the country's military and a wave of mass protests.

The Prime Minister's office said Mr Netanyahu had told Mr Biden that a bill to remove the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government actions it deemed “unreasonable” would be brought for a parliamentary vote next week.

Mr Biden is trying to keep long-time US-Israeli relations on track while facing calls by some American leaders to put pressure on Israel over recent violent incidents in the West Bank. Mr Biden's Democratic Party has become increasingly critical of Israel in recent years.

The US President in March he said he would not invite Mr Netanyahu to the White House “in the near term”.

Mr Biden is on Tuesday hosting Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House. Mr Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, will also address a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday.

The White House said the meetings with Mr Herzog are expected to focus on Israel's role in the region, Russia's relations with Iran and Tehran's “destabilising behaviour in the region”.

Mr Herzog last visited the White House in October.