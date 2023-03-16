US Democrat voters sympathise more with Palestinians than Israelis, Gallup poll finds

Views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have shifted sharply among Democrats in the US, who said they now sympathise more with Palestinians than Israelis for the first time, a Gallup poll has found.

After 10 years during which Democrats have shown increasing affinity towards the Palestinians, the survey showed 49 per cent sympathised with Palestinians and 38 per cent with Israelis.

Among the Republican voters surveyed, views on the Palestinian-Israel conflict remained unchanged, with nearly eight in 10 (78 per cent) saying they continue to sympathise more with the Israelis while 11 per cent side with the Palestinians.

The latest findings are from last month’s update of Gallup's annual World Affairs poll.

Lydia Saad, director of US social research at Gallup, said: “The most consequential changes in public opinion on this question have occurred in the past five years, as support for the Palestinians has ticked up and support for Israel — as well as ambivalence about the conflict — have each declined.

“The escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities over the past year, resulting in a high number of Palestinians killed, could partly explain the most recent shift in Democrats’ perspective."

Nearly 80 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the year, while 14 Israelis have died in attacks in an escalation of violence.

There has also been a sharp rise in settler violence, including a deadly rampage last month on the West Bank town of Hawara in which one Palestinian was killed and about a dozen injured.

Palestinians clash with troops during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. EPA

According to Gallup, sympathy for Israel has historically been highly correlated with religion, with those attending religious services weekly much more sympathetic to Israelis than those who seldom or never do.

“Democrats’ waning religiosity may be a factor in the longer-term trend,” Gallup said.

Still, Israel is viewed favourably by a majority of all-party groups in the US — 82 per cent of Republicans, 67 per cent of independents and 56 per cent of Democrats. However, relatively few among all three groups view the Palestinian Authority positively: 36 per cent of Democrats, 28 per cent of independents and 9 per cent of Republicans.

The small increase in the Palestinian Authority’s favourability rating over the past decade has been exclusively among Democrats — up 16 percentage points since 2013 and independents up 14 points.