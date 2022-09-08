Canada mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II dies - follow the latest news as the world mourns

Dressed in a black suit with a black tie, and black ribbon pinned to his lapel, a visibly shaken Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed his people after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s official head of state.

“She was our Queen for almost half of Canada's existence and she had an obvious, deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians,” Mr Trudeau said.

“She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years.”

Mr Trudeau, who first met the queen as a young child when his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau was prime minister, was the 12th Canadian leader to meet the Queen.

His long connection with her was evident. His voice cracked at times as he fondly recalled fondly their relationship.

“I’m having trouble believing that my last sit down with her was my last,” Mr Trudeau said. “I will so miss those chats. She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny and so much more.”

“In a complicated world her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning. She was one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so."

Canadian politicians reacted in near unison in expressing sadness over the queen's death.

"It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Candice Bergen, interim leader of the official opposition.

"On behalf of the Conservative party of Canada, I want to express our deepest condolences to the royal family."

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, offered his condolences on Twitter.

Expand Autoplay The most recent official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, was for her platinum jubilee. The image is part of the Platinum Jubilee: The Queen's Coronation exhibition, on view at Windsor Castle until September 26. Photo: Ranald Mackechnie

"Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty," Mr Singh said. "She was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

"My thoughts today are for her family who have lost a pillar of strength in their lives"

Flags at Peace Tower, Canada’s Parliament, have been lowered to half-staff in honour of the country’s longest serving monarch.

