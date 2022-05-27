President Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, received condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.

During the phone call, Mr Trudeau also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President and wished him continued success in leading the country towards a new phase of prosperity, state news agency WAM reported.

The Canadian prime minister said his country was keen to strengthen bilateral relations across all fronts.

On the phone today, I expressed my deepest condolences to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We also spoke about the partnership between our two countries, and agreed to strengthen it together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 26, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Mr Trudeau's message of support. He said the UAE is eager to expand its strong ties with Canada.

The UAE is Canada’s largest export market in the Mena region and is the 20th largest foreign investor in Canada. Bilateral trade increased by 24 per cent in 2021, reaching more than $2.5 billion.