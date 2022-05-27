President Sheikh Mohamed receives condolences from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Leaders keen to strengthen bilateral relations across all fronts

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is keen to expand its ties with Canada. Crown Prince Court
May 27, 2022

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, received condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday.

During the phone call, Mr Trudeau also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President and wished him continued success in leading the country towards a new phase of prosperity, state news agency WAM reported.

The Canadian prime minister said his country was keen to strengthen bilateral relations across all fronts.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for Mr Trudeau's message of support. He said the UAE is eager to expand its strong ties with Canada.

The UAE is Canada’s largest export market in the Mena region and is the 20th largest foreign investor in Canada. Bilateral trade increased by 24 per cent in 2021, reaching more than $2.5 billion.

Updated: May 27, 2022, 6:13 AM
