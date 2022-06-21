US treasury official praises UAE’s ‘strong framework’ in fighting financial crime

US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo praised the UAE’s “very strong framework” in fighting financial crime during a trip to the emirates on Tuesday.

Mr Adeyemo is visiting the UAE and Turkey to discuss ways to combat illicit financial flow.

In an exclusive interview with The National, he highlighted the importance of cutting off such movement, particularly during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Russian elites and oligarchs often set up front companies or proxies that allow them to move money illicitly,” Mr Adeyemo said.

As a global financial sector, Mr Adeyemo said the UAE “is committed to taking the same steps” as the US on preventing people from using their systems to move money illegally.

Last week, the US Treasury said it had sanctioned a “network of Iranian petrochemical producers” and “front companies” in China and the UAE.

“Front companies and proxies [were being used] to gain access to hard currency for Iran,” Mr Adeyemo said.

“We are going to take steps to make sure Iran can’t evade the sanctions that the US and its partners have put into place.”

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he wanted to make sure Iranian people had humanitarian access. Antonie Robertson / The National

The US official also said recent sanctions waivers on Iran were important for providing Iranians with humanitarian relief.

“We have always provided some mobility for Iran to gain access to funds for humanitarian purposes,” he said.

The Treasury Department has said the US is pursuing a path of “meaningful diplomacy” with Iran to reach a return to the 2015 nuclear deal which the US withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.

It said last week that, without a deal, it would continue to use sanctions to limit exports of petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran.

“While we want the regime to change its behaviour and stop a nuclear programme, we want to make sure the Iranian people have humanitarian access,” Mr Adeyemo told The National.

Challenges posed by cryptocurrency

He said criminals would look for “any way” to illicitly use the financial system to move assets, including cryptocurrency.

“The challenge you face is that crypto is a global phenomenon. Unless we have a rule set that is robust and global, we’re not going to be able to prevent bad actors from abusing these systems,” he said.

“Our shared goal is to allow financial innovation while making sure we have a regulatory architecture that prevents illicit financing.”

He said the US had not seen a “large flow of cryptocurrency from Russia”.