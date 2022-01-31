Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Trudeau confirmed on Twitter that he had received a positive test.

“I’m feeling fine — and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines,” he said.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

The prime minister ended his tweet by saying: “Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Mr Trudeau was already in isolation as one of his three children contracted Covid-19 last week.

At the weekend, Mr Trudeau and his family were moved to a secure location in the nation’s capital of Ottawa as hundreds of lorries and their drivers descended on the city to protest against vaccine mandates and what they view as government overreach.

Much of their anger was directed at Mr Trudeau, who has enforced strict health measures throughout the pandemic.

Ottawa Police estimate about 10,000 protesters have joined the lorry drivers in the protest. Many say they will not leave until the pandemic restrictions are repealed.

The Trudeau family have been affected by coronavirus before: in March 2020, the prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, contracted the disease after a trip to Europe.