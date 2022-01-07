Heavy snowfall in California helps ease severe drought

Northern California was expecting more snow on Friday, after receiving record snowfall in some areas in December.

A series of Pacific storms have piled up snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains and brought heavy rains across lower parts of northern California since October.

The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory recorded nearly 5.2 metres of snow last month. Scientists say it is the snowiest December on record.

The heavy snow and rains have eased the severe drought in the western US state.

In mid-December, about 80 per cent of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought conditions; by the end of the month only about a third was experiencing those conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor.

As of January 4, 99.3 per cent of California was classified to be in drought, the monitor said – marking the first time the state has fallen below 100 per cent drought conditions since May.

However, nine of California’s 12 largest reservoirs are still below normal levels for this time of year, according to the state’s Department of Water Resources.