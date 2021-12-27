US airlines cancel 900 more flights after holiday cuts

US airlines cancelled more than 900 flights on Monday after nixing thousands of flights during the Christmas holiday weekend, as Omicron cases across the country soared, forcing crews to isolate and travellers to seek other forms of transport.

Nine hundred flights were cancelled within, into or out of the US by Monday morning, a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware showed. An additional 2,100 flights were delayed.

The flight cancellations on Monday were on top of more than 3,000 cancellations during the Christmas holiday weekend, typically a peak time for travel for Americans.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that more than 7.4 million travellers were screened from December 23-26.

More than 200 flights were cancelled by carriers out of Denver International on December 24 because Covid-19 issues have created a shortage of workers. AP

Delta cancelled 70 flights on Monday, compared to 189 on Sunday. American Airlines cancelled 79 and Alaska Airlines cancelled 111 flights, according to FlightAware.com.

United said it cancelled 115 flights on Monday, out of more than 4,000 scheduled, due to crews out with Covid-19.

Rising infections have forced airlines to cancel flights, with pilots and cabin crew needing to quarantine, while poor weather in some areas added to travellers' woes.

Facing a staffing crisis, a trade group representing US airlines last week urged the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten the quarantine period for those who test positive for Covid-19, currently set at 10 days.

“With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations,” Delta chief executive Ed Bastian wrote to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky last week.

Mr Bastian noted that the current guidance issued by the CDC was instituted in 2020, when vaccines and treatments were not readily available. More than 90 per cent of Delta staff are vaccinated, he said.

The union for flight attendants has pushed back against that, saying the isolation period should remain 10 days.

Delta and United have both offered crew extra pay to work during the peak holiday shifts, NBC News reported.

Winter weather in the Pacific North-West led to nearly 250 flight cancellations to or from Seattle on Sunday, said Alaska Airlines, and the company expects more than 100 flight cancellations on Monday. But it says that crew calling out sick because of Covid-19 is no longer a factor.

