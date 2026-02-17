Money & Me: 'I save around Dh5,000 every month by planning my expenses'

Ushma Dharod, an Indian citizen from the city of Gujarat, started her career in design for a monthly salary of 10,000 Indian rupees ($110). Now, she works as an art director in Dubai, leading design activation for an events company.

The 34-year-old says she had to pivot several times in the past decade, due to the pandemic and some personal situations, but her ultimate goal has always been financial independence.

After an eight-year stint in design and events, she started her own business in India before taking a break and resuming a full-time corporate career.

“Professionally, I always had this dream of moving to Dubai and building an independent life for myself here,” she says. “In January 2025, I took that leap and currently work as an art director with a company called SM Production & Events.

"My role involves designing the brand identity for corporate events and ensuring coordination between the team’s output and client expectations.”

With her current salary, Ms Dharod manages to save or invest around Dh5,000 each month by planning her expenses carefully.

Did wealth feature in your childhood? What did you learn?

Coming from a Gujarati Jain family, the value of saving money was deeply ingrained in me from a young age.

When I started earning, I followed a simple rule that I still believe in today – saving 50 per cent of my income and managing my expenses within the remaining 50 per cent.

What did your first job pay?

My first job was as a graphic designer in 2012 at a salary of 10,000 rupees. After that, I worked for various advertising companies and made my way into events over eight years.

Any early financial jolts?

During the Covid lockdown, I lost my job. That phase gave me time to reflect on my skills and interests, and my long-standing inclination towards beauty led me to start my own handmade, organic skincare brand. It performed well in its first year, but due to personal life changes, I had to pause it temporarily, which set me back by almost a year.

When I restarted the brand, I realised the post-pandemic market had shifted significantly. Despite adapting, launching new products, and investing time and effort, growth and revenue were not the same as before.

Ushma Dharod currently works as an art director for an events company in Dubai Commercity. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Having worked in structured jobs for most of my life, the uncertainty of inconsistent income began to weigh on me. This pushed me to return to a full-time role and I joined Indian beauty retailer Nykaa, where I could combine my design expertise with my interest in beauty and fashion.

How do you grow your wealth?

I had been investing in India until now and put my money into sovereign gold bonds there. I try to buy gold bars for investment, too, which helps save on taxes and other charges.

My portfolio split of commodities and stocks keeps changing depending on the market. I have money going into index funds as well, through a systematic investment plan.

I have not invested in real estate yet. My dream is to travel and explore the world, so at this point buying a property would be a big responsibility.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I try to save as much as I can. I make a list of my requirements each month based on primary and secondary [expenses], and a third one I call ‘moody’ for spontaneous purchases.

Rent is my biggest fixed monthly expense at Dh3,000 ($815) for one room in a three-bedroom apartment in Al Jaddaf. I spend around Dh2,000 on taxis, Dh1,000 on groceries and eating out, and Dh1,000 on shopping and other miscellaneous expenses. I save or invest anything left over. I also budget and save for international travel.

Have you been wise with money?

Yes and I strongly believe it’s not about how much you earn, but how well you manage what you have.

Even small, consistent investments can create long-term security, and this mindset continues to guide both my career and financial decisions as I move forward.

Any financial advice for your younger self?

I have always tried to learn about investing and saving from a young age so that would be my advice to others as well.

Planning is the key to achieving success. No one makes money overnight, so be consistent and learn about investments by reading blogs, or speaking to family members who invest or professionals in that field.

Any key financial milestones?

My main financial goal is to evolve in my career and make more money, or create a secondary source of income.

My long-term dream is to be able to either restart my original organic skincare business, or launch a new brand in that sector.

What luxuries are important to you?

International travel is something I actively plan and save for. Besides that, it is whatever makes me happy in the moment, which is currently skincare.