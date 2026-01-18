My Ajman Rent: Italian swaps life in Dubai for Dh36,000 three-storey townhouse

My Ajman Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like

Car enthusiast Tommaso Li Vigni, 33, recently quit renting a home in Dubai's suburbs to move into a larger property for half the cost in Ajman.

The Italian splits his time between working as general manager of an upmarket Dubai restaurant and running his new automotive workshop in Ajman where he pays Dh36,000 a year to rent a three-storey townhouse.

Mr Li Vigni showed The National around the home, in Al Helio district, which he shares with his rescue cats, Vova and Agave.

What can you tell us about this home?

It’s laid out weirdly. The property is spread across three levels and includes one ensuite bedroom, multiple living areas and outdoor parking.

The ground floor has an entrance, plus a separate kitchen and toilet.

Each of the floors above has the same layout: stairs and a landing leading to one big room with an en-suite bathroom.

I have three cars right now and lots of parking outside as it is a street where the majority of houses aren’t finished. They stopped working on them, for now at least.

I do not share the property with family, just myself and my two cats.

Where did you live before?

I moved into the house in November 2025. Prior to this, I was living in Damac Hills 2, Dubai. I have been living in the UAE for five years, following nine years in London.

Why did you choose this home?

The decision was driven primarily by value for money, space and location. With the opening of my garage in Ajman, being close to work became essential. At the same time, rental prices in Damac Hills 2 had increased to a point that was no longer sustainable.

I was in a two-storey house there. Rent started at Dh44,000 four years ago. On the last renewal, the asking price was Dh80,000. For Dh36,000 per year, I now live in a three-storey house offering significantly more space than anything comparable in Dubai.

Living alone also allows me to organise the home entirely around my lifestyle and practical needs.

The view from the balcony. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What made you opt for Ajman and this area?

It came down to the space-to-price ratio. And proximity to my business, Torqued Garage.

I value space highly, as I have several hobbies and equipment that require storage. Being close to work allows me to focus more effectively on building the business. The garage is just a 10-minute drive from the house in Al Jurf 3, Ajman, and mainly focuses on off-road builds, performance builds and restoring old cars but adding more modern features.

Professionally, I am currently the general manager of Beefbar, in the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, Dubai.

The good thing is I normally work evening shifts, hence the traffic is in my favour, and it takes me roughly 50 minutes. If I need to go in earlier in the morning, that’s when it’s a bit more difficult and can take up to 90 minutes in the worst conditions. Timings from Damac Hills 2 were about 45 to 70 minutes.

Do you feel you get value for money?

Yes. While the area itself may not be considered traditionally desirable, it suits my needs perfectly. It is extremely quiet during both the day and night, and offers generous indoor and outdoor space, including parking. From a value-for-money perspective, it is difficult to fault.

How do you make use of the space?

The house is organised intentionally across three floors. The ground floor serves as a casual hangout and dining area, with the kitchen and a guest toilet also located on this level. It is mainly used during meal times.

The first floor contains an ensuite bedroom that also functions as my studio. I have a desk positioned by the window overlooking where my cars are parked, which I enjoy greatly. I also use this space for workouts.

The second floor is set up as a media and relaxation room, with a large sofa, a big screen television, drinks fridge and snack storage. This floor also has a full bathroom with bathtub.

It is designed as a chill-out area, although I do not use it as often as I would like.

What amenities do you have around you?

There are very few formal amenities. However, what the area offers instead is space and tranquility. The neighbourhood is exceptionally quiet at night, and the limited street lighting creates a calm atmosphere that contributes to very restful sleep. I occasionally cycle within the community, although it is not particularly scenic.

The house is a short distance from the E311 motorway, which makes it convenient for my trips to Dubai and elsewhere in the UAE. It is also well placed for doing off-roading in the desert, a 15-minute drive away.

What would you change about living there?

The primary drawback is the overall upkeep of the neighbourhood. There are several unfinished constructions and visible building materials, which detracts from the appearance of the area.

Are you planning to stay there?

For the time being, yes. The space suits my lifestyle, the location works well for my current priorities, and it remains well connected to Dubai. I do not plan to move unless circumstances change.

Have you thought about buying property?

Not at this stage. I am investing as much as possible into my business. I see property ownership as something I may consider in eight to 10 years’ time. But for now, flexibility and capital allocation are more important.