Solar-powered Airbus Zephyr completes 18-day test flight

A solar-powered aircraft has successfully completed an 18-day test flight offering hope it could be used to open up internet access for billions of unconnected people around the world.

Aerospace giant Airbus sent its Zephyr, which resembles an unmanned glider but with two small propellers, into the stratosphere where it flew higher than planes but lower than satellites.

The company said it could soon be spending around six months in the air at a time.

The Zephyr is more environmentally friendly than a satellite as it runs on solar power. It is also cheaper to run, easier to control and can be landed and repurposed for a different mission.

Jana Rosenmann, head of unmanned aerial systems at Airbus, said there are hopes the aircraft can in the future remain airborne for “periods of months, up to six months”.

The test flight touched down in Arizona, United States, on September 13.

“Our batteries are really performing extremely well. I think we’re confident right now about (reaching) three months and I would say that going for six months on this air vehicle would not be a problem,” she said.

“Have we proved that operationally? No, not yet. But all the steps we have been doing in our lab tests are clearly indicating that we are on a very good path.”

Ms Rosenmann also said the Zephyr could open up internet for people in areas suffering from a lack of connectivity.

“I think it’s got a huge potential to reach people that traditionally you’re not going to reach with fibre (broadband), there really isn’t a limit to it,” she added.

“There isn’t really a limit to reaching the unconnected population today, which is a vast community.”

According to Unicef data from 2020, two-thirds of school-age children around the world, around 1.3 billion people, do not have internet connections in their homes.

This is preventing them from competing in the modern economy and isolating them from the world, Unicef said.

The Zephyr can also have military uses, and the second of the two flights was done for the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

The company is also pitching it for use in disaster zones, and other areas where real-time information is needed.

Airbus has already run its first test flights in civilian airspace, clocking up a total of 36 days in the air across just two flights.