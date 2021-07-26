Five years after landing in Abu Dhabi, ‘Solar Impulse’ team are still flying high

Electric plane’s audacious round-the-world trip from UAE capital smashed preconceptions about the limits of renewable energy

James Langton
Abu Dhabi
Jul 26, 2021

The sun had yet to rise over Abu Dhabi when a giant aircraft, silent as a moth, settled gently on the runway at Al Bateen Executive Airport and into the history books.

Monday marks five years since Solar Impulse 2, powered by sunlight and with wings longer than a Boeing 747, completed its 42,000-kilometre voyage around the world.

Piloted by Bertrand Piccard, 63, and entrepreneur Andre Borschberg, 68, the flight was completed without any fuel beyond the sun’s rays, powered by four electric motors supplied by more than 17,000 solar cells.

Quote
The perfect proof that clean and efficient technologies allow us to do so much better for the environment and all fields of the industry
Bertrand Piccard

Despite its its 72-metre wingspan, the aircraft weighed no more than a Toyota Land Cruiser.

With a pressurised cabin, it could reach an altitude of 8,500 metres but generally cruised at 1,800 metres.

On a full charge, it could fly throughout the night.

Solar Impulse 2 first left Abu Dhabi on March 9, 2015. It crossed the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, spending more than 23 days in the air at a speed of only 48 kilometres per hour.

When Borschberg landed in Kalaeloa, Hawaii, on July 3, the batteries had overheated on the flight from Japan. The feat was postponed until the following year.

Solar Impulse 2 took off again on March 9, 2016, also from Abu Dhabi.

The circumnavigation was not without challenges, including turbulence from the hot desert air as the plane made the final approach to the UAE capital on July 26.

It was several months behind schedule, delayed by bad weather in China and Japan and battery repairs in Hawaii.

By then it had already broken several records, including the longest solar-powered flight by time and distance at 117 hours 52 minutes and 7,212 kilometres, respectively.

After landing at Abu Dhabi on June 26, 2016, Piccard predicted electric passenger aircraft would fly within 10 years.

What then seemed an impossible dream is now edging towards reality.

Several short-haul commuter aircraft are being developed, including projects by Boeing and Airbus, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers.

Piccard and Borschberg founded the Solar Impulse Foundation in 2003. It aims to find 1,000 solutions to environmental problems using non-polluting energy.

Its aviation company, H55, was launched in 2017.

This month, Piccard and Borschberg marked the anniversary by taking to the air in a very different aircraft, but one also powered by electricity.

The Bristell Energic is a single-engine battery-powered flight trainer. Built by H55, it could become one of the first commercial electric planes.

It was the first time the men had flown an electric aircraft together. Their combined weight would have been too much for Solar Impulse 2, which they piloted in turn.

“It was so good to be back in electric flight mode with my old partner,” Bertrand Piccard, 63, who piloted the plane with entrepreneur Andre Borschberg, 68, posted on Twitter.

That alone illustrates the technological leap since their global flight five years ago. Other alternatives to fossil fuel include hydrogen fuel, which emits only water vapour.

Piccard called his new aircraft “the perfect proof that clean and efficient technologies allow us to do so much better for the environment and all fields of the industry”.

“This low-carbon flight reminded me how great it is to fly without noise!”

Updated: July 26th 2021, 4:18 AM
Results

Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3

Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer

Catchweight 73kg:  Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision

Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury

Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision

Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO

Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission

Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1

Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2

Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

