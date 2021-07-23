US investigates Qatar's reported financing of Islamic extremists

Inquiry launched after Israel says Qatari monarchy funded Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are prime movers in the Iranian economy and manage enterprises in a variety of sectors. AFP

Tim Kiek
Jul 23, 2021

The US announced on Friday that it had launched an investigation into Qatar's alleged funding of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an organisation the country deems a terror group.

The allegation against the Gulf state was made in an Israeli government report, with Israel's outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, believed to have apprised US President Joe Biden of the report's findings when they met last month.

It is the latest in a string of accusations that the Qatari monarchy has financed Islamist extremists.

A State Department official told The Washington Examiner that the allegations were being looked into but stressed the “robust strategic, security and counter-terrorism partnership” the US shares with Qatar.

Currently, almost 10,000 troops US troops are based at Qatar's Al Udeid airbase.

The countries' seemingly close relationship was further emphasised this week when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the many intractable conflicts in the Middle East.

The Qatari foreign minister echoed Mr Blinken's calls for “peace and security” in the region after the meeting but the news of the US investigation is likely to test their bond.

Updated: July 23rd 2021, 11:08 PM
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog

Date of birth: 27 May, 1995

Place of birth: Dubai, UAE

Status: Single

School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar

University: University of Sharjah

Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy

Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

UAE v Gibraltar

What: International friendly

When: 7pm kick off

Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City

Admission: Free

Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page

UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

UAE squad to face Ireland

Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

