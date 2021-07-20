Blinken meets Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya in show of support

Photo taken on June 7 of Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, before she delivered a speech in Prague during a protest against Belarusian President Lukashenko.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday, as Washington said it will continue its efforts to stand with the Belarusian people and their aspirations for human rights and democracy.

A huge opposition movement led by Ms Svetlana in Belarus is demanding new, democratic leadership and economic reform. They say last year's elections were rigged by the government.

Mr Blinken joined a meeting between Ms Tikhanovskaya and State Department number three Victoria Nuland, known for being a critic of Moscow, in a show of support a day before the Belarusian opposition leader attends meetings at the White House.

“I thanked him for supporting Belarusian democratic aspirations,” Ms Tikhanovskaya wrote afterwards on Twitter.

“I called on [the US] to strengthen help for our civil society, economically and politically pressure the regime, and appeal to Russia to play a constructive role in the crisis resolution,” she said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Mr Blinken and Ms Tikhanovskaya “discussed the ongoing repression, the crackdown” by President Alexander Lukashenko.

The US will “continue our efforts to stand with the Belarusian people and their aspirations for human rights, democracy and their broader Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Mr Price told reporters.

President Joe Biden has vowed to ramp up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Moscow who has been in power for nearly three decades and whose security forces quelled mass protests following the announcement that he had secured a sixth term.

Mr Tikhanovskaya, until then a stay-at-home mother, ran in place of her husband who was detained before the election, which officials said President Lukashenko won by a “landslide".

The US, EU, Britain and Canada last month jointly imposed new sanctions on Belarus after a Ryanair passenger flight was grounded in Minsk on the pretext of a security threat, with authorities then arresting an opposition activist and his girlfriend who were on board.

President Lukashenko later claimed that the activist and journalist, Roman Protasevich, had been plotting a rebellion.

Ms Tsikhanouskaya claimed that Mr Protasevich had been beaten and tortured in jail.

She said a lawyer visited Mr Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega in jail. The lawyer said he was fine “but it’s doubtful, because for sure he was tortured, for sure he was beaten”, Ms Tsikhanouskaya said.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition Price, base / as tested: Dh186,480 / Dh252,735 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 246hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 365Nm @ 1,200rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

ESSENTIALS The flights Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Mykonos, with a flight change to its partner airline Olympic Air in Athens. Return flights cost from Dh4,105 per person, including taxes. Where to stay The modern-art-filled Ambassador hotel (myconianambassador.gr) is 15 minutes outside Mykonos Town on a hillside 500 metres from the Platis Gialos Beach, with a bus into town every 30 minutes (a taxi costs €15 [Dh66]). The Nammos and Scorpios beach clubs are a 10- to 20-minute walk (or water-taxi ride) away. All 70 rooms have a large balcony, many with a Jacuzzi, and of the 15 suites, five have a plunge pool. There’s also a private eight-bedroom villa. Double rooms cost from €240 (Dh1,063) including breakfast, out of season, and from €595 (Dh2,636) in July/August.

PROVISIONAL FIXTURE LIST Premier League Wednesday, June 17 (Kick-offs uae times) Aston Villa v Sheffield United 9pm; Manchester City v Arsenal 11pm Friday, June 19 Norwich v Southampton 9pm; Tottenham v Manchester United 11pm Saturday, June 20 Watford v Leicester 3.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal 6pm; West Ham v Wolves 8.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 10.45pm Sunday, June 21 Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool 10pm Monday, June 22 Manchester City v Burnley 11pm (Sky) Tuesday, June 23 Southampton v Arsenal 9pm; Tottenham v West Ham 11.15pm Wednesday, June 24 Manchester United v Sheffield United 9pm; Newcastle v Aston Villa 9pm; Norwich v Everton 9pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11.15pm Thursday, June 25 Burnley v Watford 9pm; Leicester v Brighton 9pm; Chelsea v Manchester City 11.15pm; Wolves v Bournemouth 11.15pm Sunday June 28 Aston Villa vs Wolves 3pm; Watford vs Southampton 7.30pm Monday June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley 11pm Tuesday June 30 Brighton vs Manchester United 9pm; Sheffield United vs Tottenham 11.15pm Wednesday July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 9pm; Everton vs Leicester 9pm; West Ham vs Chelsea 11.15pm Thursday July 2 Arsenal vs Norwich 9pm; Manchester City vs Liverpool 11.15pm

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Challenge Cup result: 1. UAE 3 faults

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Directed by: Shaka King Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons Four stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Mobile phone packages comparison

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

COMPANY PROFILE Name: N2 Technology Founded: 2018 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Startups Size: 14 Funding: $1.7m from HNIs

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

