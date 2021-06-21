Western powers impose sanctions on Belarus after forced landing of Ryanair flight

Canada, the EU, UK and US introduce measures in response to attacks on human rights

Belarus was sanctioned by Western powers after it forced a Ryanair flight to land to arrest a journalist opposed to the regime. Reuters
Belarus was sanctioned by Western powers after it forced a Ryanair flight to land to arrest a journalist opposed to the regime. Reuters

Canada, the EU, UK and US have imposed sanctions on Belarus after a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition journalist was forced into an emergency landing at Minsk airport.

Roman Protasevich and his partner Sofia Sapega were arrested on May 23 after the Belarusian military scrambled a warplane to force the landing.

The flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted when Belarus claimed there was a bomb threat, which world powers suspect was a ruse to arrest the journalist.

"We are committed to support the long-suppressed democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and we stand together to impose costs on the regime for its blatant disregard of international commitments," a joint statement by Canada, the EU, US and UK said.

"We are united in calling for the regime to end its repressive practices against its own people. We are disappointed the regime has opted to walk away from its human rights obligations, adherence to democratic principles and engagement with the international community."

Read More

Belarusian reporter Roman Protasevich is seen in a video released by the authorities in Minsk. Reuters Belarus to pay 'bitter price' over Roman Protasevich arrest

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the steps were taken because of the Ryanair incident and "the continuing repression in Belarus, including attacks on human rights, democratic processes and fundamental freedoms".

Britain said the sanctions would send a strong signal that it would not tolerate those who repress human rights coming to the UK or using British financial institutions.

“The UK and our partners have today sanctioned those responsible for the continued suppression of democracy and human rights in Belarus," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

“The Lukashenko regime endangered the lives of airline passengers and crew in a shameful ruse to snatch Roman Protasevich.

“We will hold the regime to account in co-ordination with our allies including through further banning travel, freezing assets and cutting off oil export revenue streams.”

Monday's joint statement called on the Lukashenka regime to co-operate fully with international investigations into the events of May 23 and the immediate release all political prisoners.

EU ambassadors this month agreed to ban Belarus airlines from flying over the bloc’s territory or landing at its airports.

Britain previously imposed landmark sanctions on Mr Lukashenko, his son and senior figures in the Belarusian government under the UK’s human rights sanctions regime in September 2020.

Published: June 21, 2021 08:16 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A view inside the Amazon Salon. Photo: Amazon

High-tech hairdos: would you go to the Amazon Salon in east London?

World
Jurgen Conings, a soldier with far-right links, had pledged to 'join the resistance'. AFP

Questions Belgium has to answer following the death of soldier Jurgen Conings

Europe
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Football
Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA

Stringency Index: How does each country’s Covid response compare?

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?