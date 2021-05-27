From celebrating Buddha's birthday virtually to Macron in Rwanda - today's best pictures

How to become a Boglehead

Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps.

• Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both.

• Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better.

• Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash.

• Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property.

• Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers.

• Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs.

• Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them.

• Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.