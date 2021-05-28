UN urges Denmark not to shift detention of asylum seekers to third country
Draft bill risks 'undermining the foundation' of international protection system for refugees
Layla Maghribi
May 28, 2021
The Danish government's plan to crack down on immigration by transferring asylum seekers to a third country while their claims are processed is an unsustainable solution and irresponsible, the UN's refugee agency has said.
On Wednesday, the UNHCR urged the Danish parliament not to pass the bill that would initiate what the agency described as a drastic, restrictive change to the country’s refugee legislation.
The UNHCR's representative for Nordic and Baltic countries, Henrik Nordentoft, said Denmark gave no assurances that the scheme could be introduced in accordance with its international obligations.
“Any attempt to transfer asylum seekers arriving in Denmark to Rwanda for their asylum claims to be processed would be not only unconscionable, but potentially unlawful,” said Nils Muiznieks, Amnesty International’s regional director for Europe.
Signed by Denmark's Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye, the memorandum says the country is committed to finding "new and sustainable solutions" to challenges faced by countries that refugees travel from, through and to.
“The current asylum system is unfair and unethical by incentivising children, women and men to embark on dangerous journeys along the migratory routes, while human traffickers earn fortunes,” it says.
The agreement has fuelled speculation that Copenhagen plans to open an offshore asylum centre in Rwanda.
In 2019, Rwanda built a centre for refugees trapped in custody in Libya as part of emergency efforts to relocate people from the conflict in the North African country at the time.
Denmark's government publicly stated its desire to establish a reception centre for refugees in a third country.