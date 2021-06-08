UK’s Raab visits Iraq and meets Prime Minister Al Kadhimi

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed bilateral ties and agreed to deepen co-operation between the countries.

Mr Raab, on a one-day visit, also met Iraqi President Barham Salih, Parliamentary Speaker Mohamed Al Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

In Baghdad, he met commanders of the Global Coalition against ISIS and the Nato mission.

“We discussed our joint efforts to help Iraq counter Daesh and to train Iraqi security forces," Mr Raab said.

"Together we’ve helped liberate nearly 8 million innocent civilians and 110,000 square kilometres of Iraq and Syria."

He also visited the Elaf girls' school in Baghdad.

"Inspiring to hear from girls at Elaf school how education is transforming their lives, which is why getting 40 million more girls into school by 2026 is so important,” Mr Raab tweeted.

“The UK is investing almost £3 million ($4.2m) in Iraq to help get children a better education.”