Iraq seizes 3 million boxes of expired medicine in latest drug crackdown

Weak security system, corruption and unemployment increases the smuggling and consumption of illegal substances

Iraqi authorities seize more than three million boxes of smuggled and expired medicines in Baghdad. Courtesy: Iraqi National Security service Twitter account.
Iraqi authorities seize more than three million boxes of smuggled and expired medicines in Baghdad. Courtesy: Iraqi National Security service Twitter account.

Iraq seized three million boxes carrying expired and smuggled drugs on Monday in a warehouse located in the capital.

Iraqi health officials have raised concerns over the unregulated sale of medicines, some of which are out of date, smuggled and are potentially dangerous, for a number of years.

Photos of the seized goods show small pill boxes of various medications stacked on a table.

Authorities have launched various operations to crackdown on the practice.

The country’s National Security Services, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, said in a statement that it obtained “judicial approval” for the operation based on intelligence information to seize the expired medicines in the Mansour district of Baghdad.

"The items were handed over to the competent authorities for destruction and violators were referred to the judiciary to ensure necessary and legal actions are taken against them,” Iraq’s National Security Services said in a statement.

Last month, the country's Federal Commission of Integrity said it caught an illegal shipment of medicines on their way into the country via the southern city of Basra.

Read More

People chant slogans as they march with the body of Iraqi anti-government activist Ihab Al Wazni during a funeral procession in the central city of Karbala on May 9, 2021, following his assassination. AFPSenior Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

Iraq records cases of lethal 'black fungus' infection in Covid-19 patients

Drone attacks in Iraq point to new Iranian strategy

The shipment was intended to treat coronavirus patients.

"The medicines were seized at Basra's International Airport, were intended to treat coronavirus patients and consisted of seven boxes containing approximately 2500 ampule,” said a statement by the Commission’s Investigation Department at the time.

The statement said the seized drugs had no certificate of origin or an import license and have not obtained the approval of the health ministry.

“There are attempts and pressures to smuggle medication and bring them into the country without a customs transaction,” it said.

The findings of the investigation were referred to the judiciary.

Earlier this year, Iraqi authorities arrested 20 members of a criminal network in the capital and other provinces, seizing drugs and unlicensed weapons in Baghdad.

About 7 kilograms of drugs were seized, including crystal meth, hashish and marijuana, authorities said.

These drugs are prohibited under Iraqi law.

The country's weak security system along with rampant corruption and unemployment has increase the smuggling and consumption of drugs.

Published: June 7, 2021 04:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one