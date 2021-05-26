UK police detain five people over shooting of black activist

People take part in a vigil for Sasha Johnson, a BLM activist, who was shot in an early morning attack near her home in Peckham, in Ruskin Park, London, Britain. Reuters

British police on Wednesday said they arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist.

Sasha Johnson, 27, was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after she was shot at a house party in south-east London early on Sunday.

Police and a friend said nothing suggested that Ms Johnson was the target of an attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said she had received death threats in the past because of her activism.

London’s Metropolitan Police force has said she was in the back garden at the party when four black men entered the premises and fired a gun, injuring her.

Police said on Wednesday that they detained five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 28 for other offences, including possession of drugs and weapons, before all five were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They remained in police custody.

The police force said it was not aware of “any reports of threats made against her prior to the incident".

A friend of Ms Johnson’s told the BBC this week that gang violence at the party might have led to the shooting.

