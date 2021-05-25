Boris Johnson’s niqab comments were ‘insensitive to Muslims’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised by an independent inquiry over his remarks on the face veil. Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's remarks about women wearing the niqab gave the impression the Conservative Party was "insensitive to Muslim communities", an independent inquiry has found.

The inquiry, set up in 2020 to examine allegations of Islamophobia, cleared the party of institutional discrimination against Muslims but discrimination was identified at a local association and in individual cases.

In a message to the prime minister, the inquiry said the leadership of the Conservative Party “ought to set a good example for appropriate behaviours and language”.

The report findings were accepted in full by Conservative chairwoman Amanda Milling. In a statement she said the party accepted the report’s findings and apologised “to anyone who has been hurt by discriminatory behaviour of others or failed by our system.”

“The Conservative Party will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of any kind and take immediate action to improve our handling of complaints,” she said. "Any incident of discrimination is wrong, and we must work harder to stamp out discrimination of all kinds. We held this investigation because we are determined to right these wrongs."

Mr Johnson, who was an MP at the time, said in a 2018 Daily Telegraph column that women who wore the face veil looked like "letterboxes" and "bank robbers".

The majority of an independent panel concluded that he did not break the party’s code of conduct, but there was a minority view that the language used was “offensive”.

Mr Johnson told the investigation that he was “sorry for any offence taken” and he would not repeat the remarks as prime minister.

“I do know that offence has been taken at things I’ve said, that people expect a person in my position to get things right, but in journalism you need to use language freely,” he said.

“Would I use some of the offending language from my past writings today? Now that I am prime minister, I would not.

“I am obviously sorry for any offence taken.”

In response to Mr Johnson’s assertion he would not make such remarks now, the inquiry said: “While this could be considered leading by example, the investigation would like to emphasise that using measured and appropriate language should not be a requirement solely for senior people, but ought to be expected throughout the Conservative Party."

On behalf of the Conservative Party I would like to apologise to anyone who has been hurt by discriminatory behaviour of others or failed by our system. 3/8 — Amanda Milling (@amandamilling) May 25, 2021

The investigation also looked into remarks made by Zac Goldsmith, who ran for mayor of London in 2016, against his Muslim Labour rival Sadiq Khan.

Mr Goldsmith, now a UK environment minister, accused Mr Khan of associating with extremists.

The report said Lord Goldsmith “accepts poor judgement in the way his campaign was conducted but forcefully denies harbouring anti-Muslim sentiments or using such sentiments for political advantage”.

Bob Blackburn, MP for Harrow East, was similarly criticised for hosting an event with Tapan Ghosh, a Hindu nationalist speaker alleged to have made anti-Muslim remarks in India.

The inquiry accepted Mr Blackman's assurances that he made a mistake.

“Mr Blackman acknowledges that hosting Mr Ghosh to Parliament without due diligence and knowledge of his social media posts were errors of judgment on his part, which he deeply regrets," it said.

The investigation found that between 2015 and 2020 the party's central database recorded 1,418 complaints, relating to 727 incidents of alleged discrimination.

More than two-thirds of the incidents - 496 - related to Islam and 74 per cent of all the cases involved social media activity.

About a third of cases - 231 - led to a sanction, with 50 per cent resulting in a suspension and 29 per cent an expulsion from the party.

No action was taken in hundreds of other incidents, for reasons including the complaint being in relation to someone who was not a party member, insufficient evidence or a prior investigation.

The inquiry recommended that the party's complaints handling process should be overhauled, with new guidelines on the sanctions handed out to individuals who breach the code of conduct and a determination on whether complaints are handled by the party's headquarters or local associations.

Other recommendations included the provision of training for members to respond to equality issues.

Prof Singh said racism should be taken seriously, given that it could have a "long-lasting and pernicious effect" on people.

"Our report should make for uncomfortable reading for the party and, more importantly, spur it into action," she said.

"I hope the party will fully accept our recommendations and implement the changes needed in a transparent and timely matter."

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The party is considering the recommendations set out by the report. We will respond later today."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda

11 cabbie-recommended restaurants and dishes to try in Abu Dhabi Iqbal Restaurant behind Wendy’s on Hamdan Street for the chicken karahi (Dh14) Pathemari in Navy Gate for prawn biryani (from Dh12 to Dh35) Abu Al Nasar near Abu Dhabi Mall, for biryani (from Dh12 to Dh20) Bonna Annee at Navy Gate for Ethiopian food (the Bonna Annee special costs Dh42 and comes with a mix of six house stews – key wet, minchet abesh, kekel, meser be sega, tibs fir fir and shiro). Al Habasha in Tanker Mai for Ethiopian food (tibs, a hearty stew with meat, is a popular dish; here it costs Dh36.75 for lamb and beef versions) Himalayan Restaurant in Mussaffa for Nepalese (the momos and chowmein noodles are best-selling items, and go for between Dh14 and Dh20) Makalu in Mussaffa for Nepalese (get the chicken curry or chicken fry for Dh11) Al Shaheen Cafeteria near Guardian Towers for a quick morning bite, especially the egg sandwich in paratha (Dh3.50) Pinky Food Restaurant in Tanker Mai for tilapia Tasty Zone for Nepalese-style noodles (Dh15) Ibrahimi for Pakistani food (a quarter chicken tikka with roti costs Dh16)

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Earth under attack: Cosmic impacts throughout history - 4.5 billion years ago : Mars-sized object smashes into the newly-formed Earth, creating debris that coalesces to form the Moon - 66 million years ago: 10km-wide asteroid crashes into the Gulf of Mexico, wiping out over 70 per cent of living species – including the dinosaurs. - 50,000 years ago: 50m-wide iron meteor crashes in Arizona with the violence of 10 megatonne hydrogen bomb, creating the famous 1.2km-wide Barringer Crater - 1490: Meteor storm over Shansi Province, north-east China when large stones “fell like rain”, reportedly leading to thousands of deaths. - 1908: 100-metre meteor from the Taurid Complex explodes near the Tunguska river in Siberia with the force of 1,000 Hiroshima-type bombs, devastating 2,000 square kilometres of forest. - 1998: Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 breaks apart and crashes into Jupiter in series of impacts that would have annihilated life on Earth. - 2013: 10,000-tonne meteor burns up over the southern Urals region of Russia, releasing a pressure blast and flash that left over 1600 people injured.

