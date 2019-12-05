Britain decides: PM Boris Johnson apologises for notorious 'letterbox' newspaper column

UK Prime Minister previously declined to apologise directly for comments made in August 2018

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his protective headphones during a visit at Red Bull Racing in Milton Keynes, Britain December 4, 2019 Reuters

Callum paton
Dec 5, 2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for the first time for comments he made in a newspaper column comparing Muslim women in burqas to bank robbers and letterboxes.

Mr Johnson told ITV's This Morning that he was "sorry for any offence caused", and said it was never his intention to cause offence in his journalism.

The prime minister, in the middle of his campaign for next week's elections, had previously given general apologies over accusations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

In an article Mr Johnson wrote as a backbench MP in August 2018, he said he would not support a ban on the face veil.

The language he used in the article was condemned by Muslim leaders in the UK and former Conservative Cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Ms Warsi accused Mr Johnson of “dog-whistle” Islamophobia.

As the Conservative Party struggles to defend itself against accusations of endemic Islamophobia, his article has surfaced repeatedly throughout the election campaign.

On Thursday, the Labour Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, criticised Mr Johnson over his history of Islamophobia.

It was far worse than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s record of anti-Semitism, Mr Khan told LBC radio.

He said adding the offence was compounded because Mr Johnson was paid for the article.

The Labour party, which remains 10 points behind the Conservatives in the latest Savanta ComRes poll, has had to repeatedly address accusations of anti-Semitism.

Mr Corbyn appeared on This Morning on Wednesday where he directly apologised for his party's record on anti-Semitism.

Western leaders must look 'long and hard' at their anti-Muslim rhetoric
High-profile Conservative MPs targeted by group banned by UK students union

A handful of MPs have defected from Labour over his leadership, with the claims of anti-Semitism given as a major reason.

Mr Corbyn has also been criticised for associating with controversial figures highly critical of Israel, and for showing sympathy towards proscribed terror organisations Hamas and Hezbollah.

In November, Mr Johnson said sorry for the “hurt and offence” caused by Islamophobia in the Conservatives and repeated a pledge for an independent inquiry into "every manner of prejudice" in the party.

There have been repeated calls for the party to launch an independent inquiry into claims of Islamophobia.

An unknown number of Conservative Party members have been suspended for posting and endorsing Islamophobic material online in recent months.

In November, Conservative Party candidate Flora Scarabello, who was running for the Glasgow Central seat, was suspended for anti-Muslim language.

Ryan Houghton, a Conservative candidate standing in Aberdeen North, was also suspended over anti-Semitic and Islamophobic remarks he had made online.

Teachers' pay - what you need to know

Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021:

- top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools

- average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say

- it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance

- some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs

- maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills

- at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month

- in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

VEZEETA PROFILE

Date started: 2012

Founder: Amir Barsoum

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: HealthTech / MedTech

Size: 300 employees

Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018)

Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday (UAE kick-off times)

Leicester City v Brighton (9pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm)

Wednesday

Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm)

Norwich City v Everton (9pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm)

Thursday

Burnley v Watford (9pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (9pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday (UAE kick-off times)

Leicester City v Brighton (9pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm)

Wednesday

Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm)

Norwich City v Everton (9pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm)

Thursday

Burnley v Watford (9pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (9pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday (UAE kick-off times)

Leicester City v Brighton (9pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm)

Wednesday

Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm)

Norwich City v Everton (9pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm)

Thursday

Burnley v Watford (9pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (9pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES

Tuesday (UAE kick-off times)

Leicester City v Brighton (9pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm)

Wednesday

Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm)

Norwich City v Everton (9pm)

Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm)

Thursday

Burnley v Watford (9pm)

Southampton v Arsenal (9pm)

Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

Wayne Rooney's career

Everton (2002-2004)

  • Appearances: 48
  • Goals: 17
     

Manchester United (2004-2017)

  • Appearances: 496
  • Goals: 253
     

England (2003-)

  • Appearances: 119
  • Goals: 53
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

