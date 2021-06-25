Three killed in knife attack in Germany

Situation in Wuerzburg-Bild brought under control after police shoot attacker in leg

Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany. AP
Police cars attend the scene of an incident in Wuerzburg, Germany. AP

Three people were killed and six wounded in a stabbing attack in the German town of Wuerzburg on Friday, Bild newspaper reported, adding police had stopped the suspected perpetrator with a shot to the leg.

Police said people had been killed and injured and that an attacker had been shot, but did not give details.

More from Germany

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor. BloombergMerkel: Europe ‘on thin ice’ with rise of Delta variant

The situation was now under control, police said.

There was no word yet on the possible motive for the attack.

"The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm," Lower Franconia police said on Twitter. "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Videos posted on social media showed a young man seemingly holding a knife being warded off by other men holding chairs until police arrived. Another video appeared to show blood on the ground.

The videos matched the reported location of the attacks on and around Wuerzburg's central Barbarossaplatz, though it was not immediately possible to confirm when they had been made.

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people south-east of Frankfurt.

Published: June 25, 2021 09:53 PM

