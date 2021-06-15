Pope Francis condemns greed and ‘thirst for profit’

Pope Francis has condemned global inequality and a world driven by a “thirst for profit” that exploits people.

The Pope, who decried the abuse of natural resources, was explaining how recovery efforts from Covid-19 required an acknowledgement of the “systemic failures” before the pandemic took hold.

“Getting up after any fall requires facing the reasons why we fell and acknowledging the extent to which we ourselves were responsible,” he told the Globsec 2021 Bratislava Forum.

“What I see is a world that allowed itself to be duped by a false and arrogant sense of security based on thirst for profit.

“I see a model of economic and social life marked by many forms of inequality and selfishness where a tiny minority of the world population possesses most of its wealth and does not hesitate to exploit people and resources,” the head of the Catholic Church said via videolink.

He criticised the lack of concern for the environment and destruction “at will” of “what is the property of all”. As a result, he said an “ecological debt” would be borne by future generations and those less wealthy.

Looking ahead, the Pope said the world must take advantage of the current situation.

“The crisis has reminded us that no one is saved alone,” he said. “It points us towards a future in which the equality of every human being is acknowledged not only in theory but in practice, providing individuals and people with equal and real opportunities for development.”

But he warned a failure to act would squander any chances provided by the pandemic.

Addressing the forum in the Slovakian capital, the Pope said he hoped for a “model of recovery capable of generating more inclusive and sustainable solutions … a model of development based on the peaceful coexistence and on harmony with all creation”.

Pope Francis arrives to speak to reporters aboard a plane on the way to Abu Dhabi. Reuters Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church stand for a national anthem during a reception, at the Presidential Palace on the day two of the Holy See's official visit. Rashed Al Mansoori / Ministry of Presidential Affairs The landmark visit of Pope Francis to Abu Dhabi in February was an extraordinary, momentous occasion broadcast globally Victor Besa / The National Crowds cheer as Pope Francis arrives at the Zayed Sports City to deliver mass on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Pope Francis arrives at the Zayed Sports City to deliver mass on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Pope Francis presents a gift to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on February 4, 2019. Also seen is Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Ministry of Presidential Affairs photo Pope Francis delivers mass at Zayed Sports City on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Worshipers attend mass at Zayed Sports City during the Pope's visit. Victor Besa / The National Worshipers attend mass at Zayed Sports City during the Pope's visit. Victor Besa / The National Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church arrives at the Zayed Sports City to deliver mass on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Worshippers pray during the mass held. byPope Francis in Abu Dhabi on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National On day two of the UAE papal visit, Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of the Al Azhar Al Sharif, tour Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Saeed Al Neyadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs Pope Francis arrives at the Zayed Sports City to deliver mass on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Worshipers attend mass at Zayed Sports City during the Pope's visit. Victor Besa / The National Worshipers attend mass at Zayed Sports City during the Pope's visit. Victor Besa / The National Pope Francis arrives at the Zayed Sports City to deliver mass on February 5, 2019. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announce that the Abrahamic House will be built in Abu Dhabi in honour of Pope Francis and the Grand Imam, Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb. Pope Francis delivers a speech during the Founders Memorial event in Abu Dhabi on the first visit by the head of the Catholic church to the Muslim-majority Arabian Peninsula. AFP Pope Francis speaks with athlete Chaica Al Qassimi after a reception at Al Mushrif Palace on February 4, 2019. Ryan Carter / Ministry of Presidential Affairs Pope Francis and Dr Ahmad Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of the Al Azhar Al Sharif unveil two new artworks belonging to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Zayed National Museum. Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism Worshipers queue to get on a bus to take them to Zayed Sports City for mass. Victor Besa / The National Worshipers queue to get on a bus to take them to Zayed Sports City for mass. Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bids farewell to Pope Francis at the Presidential Airport on February 5, 2019. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs Pope Francis waves goodbye as he leaves Abu Dhabi after his three-day visit in February 2019. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

A relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Italy meant the Papal summer retreat palace of Castel Gandolfo in the Alban Hills near Rome reopened earlier this month, although Pope Francis remained in Vatican City.

He previously urged the global community to ensure the poorest countries were able to get Covid-19 vaccines.

On Monday, the Pope said that poverty “is not the result of fate” but because of “selfishness”.