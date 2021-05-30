Pope Francis invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican in July

Pope Francis waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's Square. AFP

Pope Francis has invited representatives of Lebanon's Christian community to the Vatican on July 1 for a day of prayer and reflection "about the worrisome situation in the country".

The pontiff announced the encounter during his Sunday noon blessing, saying the aim was to "pray together for the gift of peace and stability".

He asked for prayers before the meeting and for Lebanon itself so the country could enjoy "a more serene future".

Lebanon has for months been enduring an unparalleled financial, economic and political crisis, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Pope Francis met Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri at the Vatican in April and urged all Lebanese political leaders to "urgently commit themselves to the benefit of the nation".

According to Lebanon's power-sharing system, the president has to be a Maronite Christian and the Parliament speaker a Shiite Muslim, while the prime minister has to be a Sunni.

Because of political deadlock, the country of 6 million has been without a government since the Cabinet resigned days after a massive blast at Beirut's port on August 4 killed more than 200 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighbourhoods.

The national currency has lost nearly 85 per cent of its dollar value since late 2019, sending the prices of basic goods soaring in a country that depends on imports.

During his meeting with Mr Hariri, Pope Francis reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon as soon as conditions permitted. The July 1 meeting will be an opportunity for the pope to express his solidarity, given that a visit in the near future is not possible.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 LEBANON-POPE Pope Benedict XVI visits Bkerke, Lebanon in September 2012. AFP (AFP)

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

MATCH INFO Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4

Osasuna: García (14')

Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

MATCH DETAILS Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6) Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi

Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)

Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​

Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)

Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)

Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year