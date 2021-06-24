No mask day: Rules could be axed on July 19 for next stage of England’s lockdown lifting

The British government is hoping to end face mask requirements on July 19, the earliest possible date under the current road map for lifting remaining lockdown restrictions.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said he hoped there would be no "legal compulsion” to wear masks and that more countries would be added to the green list of safe destinations on the country’s traffic light system for international travel.

Across the world, nations are easing mask requirements, including France, Israel and some US states. In Greece, masks will not be required outdoors from Thursday.

The road map to normality, a systematic lifting of lockdown measures, was paused in June with the UK battling a rising wave of cases and the highly contagious Delta variant raising concerns among health experts.

“Once I'm told it's safe not to, I want to get back to normal. I think a lot of people will want to shed those masks,” Mr Eustice said.

"But while it's contributing to controlling the pandemic, yes I will wear my mask like everybody else and do my bit."

"Whether there will still be some people who might choose to wear masks or whether it may be advisory in some settings, that's a separate matter. But the objective of that final stage is to remove the legal requirement to do these things."

Face coverings have been an integral part of everyday life, alongside social distancing and working from home, as much of the world adapted to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the UK, face coverings are compulsory in a variety of settings, including shops and on public transport.

Mr Eustice said he wanted to revive international travel but the government was wary of the associated risks.

A spectator wears a face mask for finals day at the Viking Classic at Edgbaston's Priory Club. Getty

"Personally I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so. But it is difficult, we are being cautious," he said.

British citizens are advised against travelling to most countries as quarantine and testing rules on their return are time-consuming and expensive.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce on Thursday if any new destinations are added to England's green list for quarantine-free travel amid speculation that restrictions could be eased for Spanish islands such as Ibiza.

The fourth and final stage of bringing England out of lockdown restrictions was this month delayed by four weeks by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He pushed the so-called Freedom Day back from June 21 amid concerns over the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, which is now the dominant Covid-19 strain in the UK.