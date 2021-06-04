Indian variant '60 per cent more infectious’ than UK strain

There is debate in the UK over whether social distancing restrictions should be lifted given the spread of the Indian variant. AFP

The Indian variant of Covid-19 is potentially 60 per cent more infectious than the strain first identified in the UK, a leading epidemiologist said on Friday.

Prof Neil Ferguson, who led the Covid-19 response team at Imperial College London, while discussing the Indian strain said: "The news is not as positive as I would like."

It is also known as the Delta variant after all Covid-19 mutations were renamed by the World Health Organisation this week.

"The best estimate at the moment is this variant may be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant," Prof Ferguson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

“It partially escapes vaccine immunity, although there is still a good deal of protection, and may well cause severe disease from the hospitalisation data reported.

“It could be anywhere from 30 to 100 per cent more, but 60 per cent is a good central estimate.”

Public Health England said on Thursday that the strain was now the dominant variant in the UK, with 12,431 cases recorded up to June 2 – a sharp increase from the 6,959 infections reported in the previous week.

Health officials said there was evidence to suggest that people infected with the variant were at greater risk of being admitted to hospital.

However, about two out of three patients with the Indian strain had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Of the 479 people admitted to hospital in England between February 1 and May 31, all of whom had the Indian variant, 309 were unvaccinated. Eighteen had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Indian variant is blamed for a rise in Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals. AFP

From 137 cases admitted to hospital overnight, 90 had not been inoculated, while seven had received two vaccine doses.

Prof Ferguson, a UK government adviser, said unvaccinated people faced a twofold risk of being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

“It’s clear the vaccines are still having a substantial effect, though it may be slightly compromised,” he said

“We’re still waiting for data on how much this variant can evade immunity, which can protect you against hospitalisation.”

He said the Nepal variant, blamed in part for the UK's decision to remove Portugal from its green list for travel, was essentially the Indian variant with a further mutation.

Asked about the prospects of the UK lifting social distancing restrictions on June 21 as planned, Prof Ferguson said it was a “difficult judgment call” for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The data is pointing this week in a more negative direction than last week,” he said.

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

More on this story UAE jobseekers who exaggerate CVs could face fraud charge, say lawyers

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

