England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

UK Prime Minister Boris has brought a halt to England fully reopening on June 21

Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The fourth and final stage of England's road map out of Covid restrictions will be delayed by four weeks, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday.

The deferral of so-called Freedom Day on June 21 comes amid concerns over the rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant which is now the dominant strain in the UK.

Data emerging from India, where it was first detected, suggests that it is more dangerous than previous variants and causes more severe illness in younger people.

"By being cautious now, we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions of people," Mr Johnson said.

The UK government hopes that the four-week delay will give it time to vaccinate a further 10 million people, a figure which includes many young adults yet to receive their first dose.

There is one problem, however: there isn't a great deal left to be opened up. Indeed, the term "UK lockdown" has been a misnomer since May 17 when indoor hospitality reopened.

While nightclubs and gatherings of more than six people in indoors hospitality will have to wait, much is up and running as normal.

Mask wearing and social distancing have been officially continued, but adherence to both has frayed in recent weeks.

Guidance to work from home remains, but is not mandatory.

Current UK Covid rules

  • Pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants are all open although subject to the one-metre rule, and indoor groups of no more than six people
  • Hotels, hostels and other holiday accommodation are open
  • Cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls are open although again subject to restrictions on indoor gatherings
  • Museums and galleries are open
  • Leisure centres, gyms and swimming pools are open although restrictions apply
  • Outdoor contact sports are permitted
  • People can travel around the UK freely
  • Visits to care homes are allowed
  • Wedding receptions and funeral wakes can take place, with the limit of 30 people
  • Some outdoor seated and cultural events with large crowds to be allowed come June 21

Covid wedding rules: what will change on June 21

The wedding industry has endured a torrid time due to Covid restrictions for well over a year now.

Prior to June 21 and since the last stage of rules loosening on May 17, up to 30 people including children have been able to attend weddings, with workers not included.

Guests have not been forced to sit at socially distanced tables but government guidance advises a "cautious" approach be taken to mingling with other households.

Food and drink must be ordered, served and eaten while guests are seated and masks worn when moving around.

The traditional wedding disco is also proscribed.

Updated: June 14, 2021 10:11 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
The lockdown is being put on hold. Bloomberg

Boris Johnson delays lockdown easing in push to save 'many thousands of lives'

Europe
Actors wait to enter and restart rehearsals at the Sondheim Theatre in London. Bloomberg

England delays Covid lockdown easing in race to vaccinate 10 million people

Europe
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said while the UK is "coming out" of the Covid crisis. Reuters

Andrew Bailey: Managing BoE's £1tn balance sheet a 'major issue' post Covid

Banking
The Taj Mahal mausoleum is seen deserted apart from a few monkeys sprawling around the fountain area of the monument, after an order by the administration was issued to close all protected monuments and tourist spots for a duration of a month to curb the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Agra on April 15, 2021. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)

Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Asia
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 22: Students take part in a protest through Parliament Square, central London over the government's handling of exam results after A-level and General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in London, United Kingdom on August 22, 2020. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Regulator was forced to abandon plans for leaving certificate to replace A-Levels

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez