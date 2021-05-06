Muslim graves reopened for dual burials during UK Covid emergency

Relatives of a man who died with Covid have told of their distress after a second person was buried in his plot within two weeks of the funeral.

The family of Basheer Meghjee, who died aged 76 in March 2020 as England went into lockdown, said they were unaware of the implications of new rules on two-tier burials at a Muslim cemetery, introduced because of anticipated high demand for graves during the pandemic.

Basheer Meghjee. Family Handout

Mr Meghjee’s nephew, Monty, said they only learned through rumours circulating the area that a second burial had taken place on top of his uncle's body 12 days after the first funeral at Woodcock Hill Cemetery in Hertfordshire, 30 kilometres north-west of London.

The family went to court for an attempted exhumation but a judge ruled against them, saying they had signed documents agreeing to the two-tier burial. Relatives said the documents were not clear and that they would have gone to another cemetery if they had known about the practice.

The two-tier burial system at the cemetery ended in August 2020 when demand for grave sites was lower than expected.

Monty Meghjee criticised the group that ran the Muslim section and said his family had been divided over what to do next.

“Some felt that it was God’s will and they want to move on,” he said. “But one part of the family feels wronged and it’s very difficult to feel at peace.”

Mr Meghjee’s son Abbas said he had been assured by cemetery authorities that he was buying an exclusive burial plot for 100 years and that only family members could be buried in a second tier of the grave.

The plot at Woodcock Hill Cemetery. Family Handout

He also believed there were many unused graves in the cemetery, so two-tier burials should not have taken place until all the single plots were full.

The family left a note at a neighbouring plot where they correctly suspected the practice had happened a second time.

Yucel Ibrahim, the daughter of the man buried at that site, said she later discovered that a second person was buried in her father Mustafa's plot. The second burial was two months after the first.

The four people affected in the two cases were from different backgrounds, some Sunni, some Shiite, with their roots in India, Iraq and Turkey, said the families.

“The impact is horrendous,” said Ms Ibrahim. “We can’t grieve properly … we can’t attend the cemetery in a way that any other person would be able to for their family members.

She said that she came under pressure to sign the form and felt let down by the body that ran the Muslim cemetery and the council that leased the site to them.

"I hope my dad is resting in peace, but I will never know because of all the troubles the cemetery and the council have caused."

The BW Foundation, the leaseholders of the Muslim cemetery where some 700 people are buried, said the family had agreed to the new rules.

The foundation told the BBC that it had received several complaints over the past year that two-tier burials had taken place without consent.

But it said that it had “documented evidence … to prove that the accusations are baseless.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

