EU condemns Israeli settlement plans amid East Jerusalem tensions

The EU on Wednesday condemned Israeli plans to build hundreds of new housing units in a settlement in East Jerusalem seen as illegal by international powers.

Brussels warned that the planned 540 units in the settlement of Har Homa would cut off East Jerusalem from Bethlehem and undermine the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano also warned of what he said was an alarming increase in evictions and demolitions in occupied Palestinian territory.

Clashes over evictions in Sheikh Jarrah led to two Palestinians being arrested and 10 injured in East Jerusalem this week.

“The EU renews its call on the Israeli government to halt settlement construction and to reverse these latest decisions as a matter of urgency,” a statement from Brussels said.

“The increase in evictions and demolitions across the occupied Palestinian territory, notably the evolving situation in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, in East Jerusalem, and the possible demolition of structures in the Palestinian village of al-Walajeh, are also alarming.

“Such unilateral actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only fuel tensions on the ground.”

Sheikh Jarrah is in East Jerusalem, which Israel conquered in 1967 and annexed in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Israel/Palestine: new housing in Har Homa & Givat Hamatos would cut off E.Jerusalem from Bethlehem.Settlements are illegal,🇮🇱 should urgently reverse latest decisions. Evictions & demolitions in Sheikh Jarrah & Silwan are alarming,illegal & should cease https://t.co/EtY6wznWcG — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 5, 2021

Israelis took over houses in Sheikh Jarrah on the grounds that Jewish families lived there before fleeing in Israel's 1948 war for independence.

Jewish claimants are now seeking to evict 58 more Palestinians, according to the watchdog group Peace Now.

Brussels urged Israel to call a halt to evictions and instead provide “adequate permits for legal construction and development of Palestinian communities”.

“The EU reiterates its firm condemnation of violence and calls for calm and restraint from all actors at this sensitive time,” the statement said.

The plans to expand the Har Homa settlement were condemned by the UK when the proposals for 540 new housing units emerged last year.

Britain said the settlements were “illegal under international law and damaging to efforts to rebuild trust and dialogue between the parties”.

Jordan also intervened to say that it built the homes for Palestinian refugees when it administered the area from 1948 to 1967.

Opponents of the evictions gather regularly in the neighbourhood, which is near the Damascus Gate plaza in Jerusalem's Old City.

The latest protests follow days of clashes after Israeli police blocked the plaza.

Police quelled those protests with stun grenades, water cannons and skunk water before ultimately removing the barriers.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK finance minister George Osbourne reforms stamp duty, replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 - 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; Over £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak decides the fate of SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget, with expectations he will extend the perk unti June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

