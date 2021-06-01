BP oil terminal blocked in ‘greenwash’ protest by Extinction Rebellion activists

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion have blocked the entrance to the BP Hamble oil terminal in Southampton that supplies petrol stations across the south of England.

They accuse the fossil fuel industry and UK government of “greenwashing” policies to hide the environmental cost.

Demonstrators dressed as cleaning ladies trying to remove layers of green paint from oil drums with slogans that read: “Broken promises / Burning Planet” and “Govt MER Strategy / Maximises emissions”.

“The Government continues to announce paper targets to reduce emissions but it is still business as usual for fossil fuel companies,” said Extinction Rebellion spokesman James Hill.

Read More G7 pledge to end funding for coal projects by 2025

“There is new exploration, new 20-year production licences and new investment in fossil fuel infrastructure locking us into future greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the fossil fuel phase out should already be under way.

“The UK Government’s policy is for Maximum Economic Recovery (MER) of oil and gas; this is incompatible with the urgent need for rapid transition away from fossil fuels to limit global heating to 1.5°," Mr Hill said.

“We call on the government to stop the greenwash, to scrap their MER strategy, end the subsidies to the fossil fuel industry and accelerate the transition to renewables.”

Extinction Rebellion is known for its high-profile campaign against oil companies and blocking slow drivers.

The BP Hamble terminal plays a key role in the region's oil supply.

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators say the fossil-fuel industry is greenwashing its actions. XR South East

On Tuesday, a BP spokesman confirmed the demonstration had blocked traffic from entering or leaving the plant and reiterated the company's climate change goals.

"BP supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and our ambition is to be a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner," a BP spokesman said.

“To achieve this, our strategy will see us increase our spending on renewable energy 10-fold over this decade, to around $5 billion a year, and also reduce our oil and gas production by 40 per cent.

“As examples of progress in this strategy, in the past six months we have entered offshore wind in both the US and the UK”, he said.

"We already operate the UK's most-used electric vehicle charging network, BP pulse, and plan to more than double our chargers in the country over the next decade, including at our retail sites."

Hampshire police said no arrests were made.

In June, the UK is hosting the 47th G7 summit, where climate change will be high on the agenda.

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

UAE, Iran, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia Pot 2

China, Syria, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Qatar, Thailand Pot 3

Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Palestine, Oman, India, Vietnam Pot 4

North Korea, Philippines, Bahrain, Jordan, Yemen, Turkmenistan

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,