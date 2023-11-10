'Swarm' of earthquakes puts Iceland on volcano alert

A series of earthquakes has rocked Iceland, putting the county on alert for a possible volcanic eruption.

A state of emergency was declared after more than 800 quakes were recorded in 14 hours – described by Iceland's meteorological service as “a dense swarm” – with the most powerful being a magnitude 5.2, hitting about 40km from Reykjavik.

“The national police chief … declares a state of emergency for civil defence due to the intense earthquake [activity] at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik,” the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said.

“Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this series of events could lead to an eruption.”

Grindavik, a village home to 4,000 people, is located 3km south-west of the area where the swam of earthquake was registered. It has evacuation plans in place in case the volcano erupts.

At about 5.30pm GMT, two strong earthquakes were felt as far away as Reykjavik and along much of the country's southern coast, rattling windows and household objects.

The Icelandic Met Office has said an eruption could take place “in several days” rather than hours.

On top of the 800 quakes recorded on Friday, there have been about 24,000 tremors on the Reykjanes peninsula since late October.

The IMO noted an accumulation of magma underground at a depth of about 5km. Should it start moving towards the surface, it could lead to a volcanic eruption.

“The most likely scenario is that it will take several days rather than hours for magma to reach the surface,” it said.

“If a fissure were to appear where the seismic activity is at its highest now, lava would flow to the south-east and to the West, but not towards Grindavik.”

Nonetheless, the Department of Civil Protection said it was sending the patrol vessel Thor to Grindavik “for security purposes”.

Emergency shelters and help centres were being opened in Grindavik and three other locations in southern Iceland.

On Thursday, the Blue Lagoon, a popular tourist destination located near Grindavik famed for its geothermal spas and luxury hotels, closed as a precaution following another earthquake swarm.

Also nearby is the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to 30,000 residents on the Reykjanes peninsula.

It has contingency plans in place to protect the plant and its workers in the event of an eruption.

Since 2021, three eruptions have taken place on the Reykjanes peninsula, in March 2021, August 2022 and July 2023.