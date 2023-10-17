European Council members hold extraordinary meeting on Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

Members of the European Council are meeting by video conference on Tuesday to discuss their response to the Israel-Gaza war.

On Tuesday, members will discuss providing humanitarian assistance and avoiding a regional escalation of the conflict and any breaches of humanitarian law, as well as how to engage with regional actors to seek a lasting and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

Ahead of the meeting, European Council President Charles Michel, said: “It is of utmost importance that the European Council, in line with the Treaties and our values, sets our common position and establishes a clear unified course of action that reflects the complexity of the unfolding situation.”

Potential security consequences for European societies and the risk of onward migratory waves to the region are also on the agenda.

READ MORE UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution for humanitarian aid to Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country “stands firmly” by Israel's side, before making an impromptu visit to Israel where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Afterwards, I will travel to Egypt to see President El Sisi,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“It's about protecting the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and avoiding a conflagration,” Mr Scholz added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv AFP

European Council states its initial position on the war

When the council last met on October 15, they issued a statement “condemning in the strongest possible terms Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel and deeply deplores the loss of lives”.

“There is no justification for terror,” the statement added.

Members of the council stated that the EU stands in full solidarity with the people of Israel and the victims of the terrorist attacks.

Israel has the right to defend itself in full compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law, they added.

The members of the European Council called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without any precondition.

They also reiterated the importance of the provision of urgent humanitarian aid and stand ready to continue supporting those civilians most in need in Gaza, in co-ordination with partners.