Gunman kills two in Brussels shooting

The federal prosecutor is investigating whether there was any terrorist motive for the attack

Belgium police stand at the site of a shooting incident in the Ieperlaan - Boulevard d'Ypres, in Brussels, on October 16, 2023. AFP

Soraya Ebrahimi author image
Soraya Ebrahimi
Oct 16, 2023
A gunman killed two people in Brussels on Monday evening and is on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said.

A video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws shows the gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fleeing the scene after using an automatic rifle.

The video, in which a man speaks Arabic, was circulated on social media claiming responsibility for the shooting, a source said.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told AFP that an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman's motive.

The federal prosecutor in charge of terrorism cases was investigating whether there was any possible terrorist motive for the attack.

A police perimeter at the site of a shooting in the Boulevard d'Ypres, Brussels, on October 16. AFP

The shooting took place in the capital's northern districts. Police had been alerted to the incident after 7pm local time.

They cordoned off the area where the shooting occurred.

Updated: October 16, 2023, 7:44 PM
Belgium
