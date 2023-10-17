Brussels attack: Suspect arrested after two Swedish football fans shot dead

A suspected gunman who shot dead two Swedish football fans in Belgium in what authorities said was a "terrorist attack" was arrested on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The arrest, in the Brussels neighbourhood of Schaerbeek, followed an intensive manhunt in the capital for the assailant armed with an automatic rifle.

Police opened fire during the arrest, a spokesman for the Belgian prosecutors' service, Eric Van Duyse, said, without confirming a report by broadcaster RTBF that the suspect was wounded.

An automatic rifle found close to the person who was shot and detained was the same weapon as the one used during Monday's lethal attack, Belgian Interior Minister Annelis Verlinden told broadcaster VRT.

Prime Minister Alexander de Croo earlier said the suspect was a man of Tunisian origin who had been living in the country illegally.

Several Belgian media named the suspect as Abdesalem L, aged 45.

"The terrorist attack that happened yesterday was committed with total cowardice, the attacker chose as a target two Swedish football fans," de Croo told a news conference, adding that a third person was seriously wounded.

Sweden expressed its devastation over the shooting - which occurred at 7pm local time in the city centre's northern districts just before a Belgium-Sweden football match Monday evening - and European leaders were quick to offer their solidarity.

Sweden has been at the centre of a bitter row this year with Muslim countries after multiple burnings of the Quran.

In a video posted in Arabic on social media, a man identifying himself as the attacker said "he was inspired by the Islamic State" (Isis) extremist group, prosecutors said.

The gunman wearing a hi-visibility orange jacket fled on a scooter and Belgian authorities raised the terror alert for Brussels to level four or "very serious" - the highest - and level three nationally.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborn said the suspect was convicted in Tunisia "for common law offences", but was not reported for a terrorist risk.

Prosecutors said the attacker in his video had indicated the Swedish nationality of his victims was a motivation, but there appeared to be no links with the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

"Devastated by the news of two Swedish football supporters murdered in Brussels tonight and a third person being seriously wounded. All my thoughts are with their families and loved ones," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said.

"Swedish authorities work closely with their Belgian partners to find the murderer," he added on social media.

FBL-EURO-2024-QUALIFIER-BEL-SWE A police officer stands guard outside the King Baudouin Stadium after two people were shot dead in Brussels before a Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden. AFP

As news spread of the killings, the Group F European qualifier match was abandoned at half-time and some 35,000 fans were evacuated from the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels.

Officers provided extra protection for Swedish nationals at the game, escorting Sweden's national players directly to the airport to leave safely, Belgium's football association CEO told the RTBF channel.

The president of the European Commission, which is based in Brussels, was quick to condemn the attack.

"My thoughts are with the families of the two victims of the despicable attack in Brussels," Ursula von der Leyen posted on social media.

"Together, we stand united against terror," she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was "shaken" by an "Islamist" attack in Brussels, while France's interior minister had earlier given instructions to strengthen border controls with Belgium.

Belgium had already been the target of an attack claimed by Isis extremists in March 2016, at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system, which killed 32 people.