Police cordon off square in Warsaw as man threatens to blow himself up

Police in Warsaw have cordoned off Pilsudski Square due to a bomb threat amid reports a man scaled a monument and threatened to blow himself up.

Pictures posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a man standing on top of the Smolensk monument, which commemorates the victims of an air disaster in 2010 that killed 96 people including Polish president Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria.

The man can be seen wearing a backpack and holding something in his hand.

Local media said he had threatened to blow himself up.

"At the moment negotiations are going on, on the scene there are negotiators and counter-terrorist officers," a police representative told Reuters, urging members of the public to stay away from the area.

He declined further comment on the ongoing incident.

The man's intentions and whether he had an explosive device were not immediately known.

Police said the officers were still on site and did not give any further details.

"No entrance, there is a bomb," a police officer on the scene told a Reuters reporter.

Poland is holding parliamentary elections on Sunday. The country's de facto leader is Lech Kaczynski's surviving twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, while his ruling Law and Justice party is fighting for an unprecedented third straight term.

This is a developing story ...