Venice bus crash: 21 dead after coach falls from bridge and ignites

A bus running on methane plunged off a bridge in Venice and caught fire on Tuesday, killing at least 21 people, including two children and foreign tourists, and wounding dozens of others.

The vehicle was returning from the city's historic centre to a camping site when the accident occurred around 7.30pm.

"The bus flipped upside down. The impact was terrible because it fell from over 10 metres," Mauro Luongo, fire brigade commander of Venice, told reporters at the scene.

He said the cause of the crash was not known, but "in the impact the electric batteries of the bus caught fire".

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the site of the crash as "an apocalyptic scene".

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening," he wrote on Facebook.

Luca Zaia, Governor of the Venice region, said: "The provisional toll is at least 21 fatalities and over 20 people hospitalised."

Mr Zaia described it as a "tragedy of enormous proportions".

"Efforts are on to extract and identify the bodies," he said. "The victims and the wounded include people of several nationalities, not just Italians".

A city official said the dead included Ukrainian tourists, while Italian news agency Ansa said German and French citizens also died.

Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge straddling a railway line linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

According to Corriere della Sera newspaper, 19 people died at the scene, with the remaining two dying in hospital.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences".

"I am in contact with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and [Transport] Minister Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," Ms Meloni said in a statement.

Mr Salvini said the cause of the accident could be the driver suddenly becoming sick or unwell.

Rescue personnel work next bodies at the scene of a crashed bus, in Mestre, Italy, October 3]. Reuters

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the bus swerved off the bridge after smashing through the barrier and fell near railway tracks about 30 metres below.

The newspaper said it caught fire after hitting some power lines.

"The aggravating factor was methane and the fire spread rapidly," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said.

"I fear that the death toll will rise."

Francesso Moraglia, the Patriarch of Venice, was at the site where he blessed the corpses covered with white shrouds on which bouquets of red flowers had been placed.

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen offered their condolences.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was "deeply saddened by the terrible bus tragedy … In this night of grief, my thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends".

Meanwhile, a representative of the German Foreign Affairs Ministry told AFP its embassy in Rome was working with Italian authorities to verify whether German nationals were among the victims.