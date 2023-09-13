EU seeks 'fair and just' green transition

The EU is aiming for a “fair and just transition” to a carbon-neutral future, balancing the fight against climate change with the concerns of business and farmers, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

In her annual state of the union speech to the European Parliament, she said Brussels will be “supporting European industry”, while adding that the bloc will “fast-track” permits for wind power installations.

“Starting from this month, we will hold a series of clean transition dialogues with industry,” said Ms von der Leyen, addressing a concern expressed by several political party leaders within the European Parliament ahead of her speech.

Read More Climate and migration to be main focus of Ursula von der Leyen’s state of the union speech

“From wind to steel to electric vehicles, our ambition is crystal clear: the future of our clean tech industry has to be made in Europe,” said Ms von der Leyen, to applause from Parliament members.

Ms von der Leyen also announced an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles coming from China.

“Europe is open to competition, but not for a race to the bottom,” she said. “We must defend ourselves against unfair practices.”

This is a developing story