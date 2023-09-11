Seriously ill American rescued from Turkish cave

Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave on Monday, more than a week after he became seriously ill more than one kilometre below its entrance, the Speleological Federation of Turkey said.

Teams from across Europe rushed to Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains to aid Mark Dickey, 40, an experienced caver who became seriously ill with stomach bleeding on September 2.

He was on an expedition to map the cave, which is the country’s third deepest.

Mr Dickey was too frail to climb out himself, so rescuers carried him on a stretcher, making frequent stops at temporary camps set up along the way.

“Mark Dickey is out of the Morca cave," the federation said on Monday. "He is fine and is being tended to by emergency medical workers in the encampment above.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed.”

Debbie and Andy Dickey, the caver's parents, said in a statement that the fact that their son “has been moved out of Morca cave in stable condition is indescribably relieving and fills us with incredible joy".

The American was first treated inside the cave by a Hungarian doctor who descended on September 3.

Doctors and rescuers then took turns caring for him. The cause of Mr Dickey’s illness was not clear.

The biggest challenges for the rescuers were the steep vertical sections and navigating through mud and water at low temperatures in the horizontal sections.

There was also the psychological toll of staying in a dark, damp cave for extended periods of time.

Italian alpine and speleological rescuers carry American researcher Mark Dickey on a stretcher in the Morca cave, southern Turkey, on Monday. Photo: CNSAS

About 190 experts from Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Turkey took part in the rescue, including doctors, paramedics and experienced cavers.

Teams comprised of a doctor and three to four other rescuers took turns staying by his side at all times.

The rescue began on Saturday after doctors, who administered IV fluids and blood, determined that Mr Dickey could make the arduous ascent.

Before the evacuation could begin, rescuers had to widen some of the cave’s narrow passages, install ropes to pull him up vertical shafts on a stretcher and set up temporary camps along the way.

Mr Dickey, who is from Croton-on-Hudson, New York, is a well-known cave researcher and rescuer who had taken part in many international expeditions.

He and several other people on the expedition were mapping the 1,276-metre deep Morca cave system for the Anatolian Speleology Group Association.

Turkish authorities made a video message available that showed Mr Dickey standing and moving around on Thursday.

While alert and talking, he said he was not “healed on the inside” and needed a lot of help to get out of the cave.

He thanked the caving community and the Turkish government for their efforts to rescue him.