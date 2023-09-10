Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales to resign over kiss

Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team, said on Sunday he will resign from his position.

Rubiales announced his resignation as president in a statement to the Spanish football federation (RFEF), and in a TV interview with UK presenter Piers Morgan.

A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

“I'm going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work,” Rubiales told Morgan.

“[Family and friends] say to me, 'Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love'.”

Read more Jenni Hermoso files complaint over Luis Rubiales' kiss

Rubiales, 46, sparked an international controversy after kissing midfielder Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain's World Cup triumph in Sydney on August 20.

The chief was suspended by Fifa provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion this week.

Hermoso, 33, filed a complaint at the National Court on Tuesday, formally accusing him of sexual assault.

In a letter sent by Rubiales to the RFEF on Sunday night, he said he was resigning as a vice president of the European football governing body Uefa.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the trophy after beating England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023. Getty

“After the swift suspension carried out by Fifa, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” he said in the letter.

“Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither for the federation nor for Spanish football.

“Among other things, because there are powers that be that will prevent my return.”

Rubiales initially defended his position and vehemently refused to resign.

Hermoso, along with 80 other Spain players, including the entire World Cup-winning squad, announced that they would not play for the national team until the leadership changed and Rubiales was removed.

Spain's Women's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda has also been caught up in the scandal – fired just weeks after winning the World Cup.

All of the other members of the women's national team coaching set-up had resigned in protest against Rubiales’s behaviour.