Spanish football federation says it will take legal action against female player

The Spanish Football Federation has said it will take legal action over comments by a female player about its president Luis Rubiales.

Jennifer Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent to a kiss on the lips from Mr Rubiales following Spain’s Women’s World Cup tournament win against England last weekend.

“In no case did I seek to raise [lift] the president” while the pair were on the podium,” the 33 year-old added.

The Spanish Football Federation provided four images of the embrace, which it claims prove she applied force to lift Mr Rubiales’s feet off the ground.

Rejecting the player's claims, the football federation said: “The evidence is conclusive. Mr President has not lied.”

It added: “The RFEF and Mr President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.

“The RFEF and the president, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions.”

On Friday, members of Spain’s champion women’s national team said they would not play another game until Mr Rubiales, 46, is removed.

He is facing possible suspension from the Spanish government over the incident, in which he grabbed the star Spanish player, and kissed her on the lips after the team’s victory in the World Cup final.

Mr Rubiales has said he does not intend to resign over the incident.

FutPro, the union representing the players, said it supported Hermoso, who reiterated that the kiss was not consensual.

The nation’s sports council – which oversees Spain’s sports associations – said it will file a complaint against Mr Rubiales at a sports tribunal and wants the case to be heard on Monday. If the court accepts the complaint, the sports council will immediately move to suspend him.

Mr Rubiales’s behaviour has cast a pall over the Spanish women’s first World Cup title run, which had captivated the country.

He has also faced backlash for a lewd gesture while celebrating a goal in the director’s box during the match, where he was standing next to Spain’s Queen Letizia and one of her daughters.

“We want this to be the ‘Me too’ moment for Spanish football,” Victor Francos, who heads the sports council, said at a news conference in Tarragona.

“I apologise to the players, because they did not deserve this week,” he added. “Hopefully we can celebrate again when this storm passes.”

Mr Rubiales has apologised for kissing Hermoso during the trophy presentation, after Spain's 1-0 win over England at Stadium Australia.

He initially defended his position before backing down and admitting he was “completely wrong”.

Hermoso initially said in a video posted on her Instagram feed that she “did not enjoy” the kiss.

A subsequent statement sent by the federation to the news agency EFE quoted her as saying that “it was a mutual gesture, totally spontaneous because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.”

Mr Rubiales said Friday that the kiss was consensual as he had asked Hermoso’s permission and she had agreed. “Fake feminism doesn’t seek justice or truth, doesn’t care about people,” he said, adding that he feels like a victim of “a social execution.”

Late on Friday, airline Iberia, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, became the first of the Spanish federation’s sponsors to wade into the scandal.

“When offensive situations occur, which are out of place in developed, modern and egalitarian societies such as Spain, Iberia supports the necessary and appropriate measures that have to be taken to preserve the rights and dignity of athletes,” the carrier said.