North Korean leader Kim to meet Putin in Russia this month

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to Russia this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the possibility of supplying weapons for the war in Ukraine, it has been reported.

Mr Kim will travel from Pyongyang, probably by armoured train, to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he will meet Mr Putin, The New York Times reported on Monday, quoting US and allied sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The planned trip would come as Russia discusses joint military exercises with North Korea and after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had tried on a visit to North Korea to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

The US has warned that North Korea could provide more weapons to Russia, whose forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in a war that the US and its European allies oppose and that Moscow calls a "special military operation".

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on August 30 that the US was concerned that arms talks between the two countries were advancing.