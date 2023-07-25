Wildfires close Italy's Palermo Airport

Wildfires forced the closure of Palermo airport in Sicily on Tuesday as extreme weather continued to batter Italy, with severe storms causing damage and at least two deaths in the north of the country.

The airport in the Sicilian capital was forced to close as firefighters were working to put out a major blaze in a nearby area that also disrupted local road and rail traffic.

The incident added to Sicily's travel misery at the peak of the tourist season. The island's main airport of Catania, Italy's fifth-biggest, was closed last week due to a fire in a terminal building and has reopened only for a few flights.

A heat wave has hit southern Europe, with scorching temperatures bringing increased risk of fires and deaths.

In some parts of eastern Sicily, temperatures rose to 47.6°C.

On Tuesday, Italy put 16 cities on red alert because of the high temperatures. These include Palermo and Catania, where power and water supply cuts that local officials blamed in part on the heat have been frequent in recent days.

Italy is one of the European countries most affected by climate change, and suffered deadly floods in May.

The fire on Rhodes, the Greek island from which thousands of tourists were evacuated over the past three days, is being contained as jets and helicopters support efforts to halt a blaze spreading toward the village of Gennadi.

But strong winds are hampering efforts and the maximum wildfire alert is also in place for the island of Crete.