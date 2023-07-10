Channel drowning suspect charged in France

France has charged a man who was allegedly involved in the 2021 drowning deaths of at least 27 people trying cross the Channel in a dinghy, a judiciary source said on Monday.

Following the man's arrest in Britain, he was extradited to France on Friday to face trial and was charged a day later, the source said.

Harem Ahmed Abwbaker, 32, is alleged to be a “significant member of the organised crime group who conspired to transport the migrants to the UK in a small boat”, the British National Crime Agency said.

NCA investigators have been working with the French authorities to track down those responsible for the incident.

It was the worst accident in the Channel since the narrow strait became a key route for migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia attempting to reach England from France.

The flimsy vessel sank on November 24, 2021, after leaving the French coast, leading to the death of all but two of those aboard. Four remain missing.

Among the 27 dead – aged seven to 47 – were 16 Iraqi Kurds, four Afghans, three Ethiopians, one Somali, one Egyptian and one Vietnamese migrant.

Families of migrants who died crossing English Channel speak out – video

British police arrested the suspect three days after the disaster and launched extradition proceedings.

Charges in France, where he will face trial, include manslaughter, endangering the lives of others and enabling illegal immigration.

The Paris-based national unit against organised crime is conducting the investigation.

The UK has seen record numbers of migrants making the perilous cross-Channel journey to reach its shores.

More than 12,700 people have made the crossing this year so far, according to the latest government figures.