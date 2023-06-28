Children among eight killed in Russian attack on Kramatorsk restaurant

A Russian missile struck a crowded pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine, killing eight people, including three children, and injuring at least 56.

The building housing the restaurant, which was popular with soldiers and journalists in the town of Kramatorsk, was reduced to a twisted web of metal beams in the attack on Tuesday.

Rescuers combed through the rubble to search for survivors as residents stood outside embracing each other and surveying the damage.

"I ran here after the explosion because I rented a cafe here. Everything has been blown out there," said Valentyna, 64.

"None of the glass, windows or doors are left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century."

A Belgian journalist who had just left the restaurant at the time of the attack told BBC Radio 4's Today show on Wednesday that he heard two "huge explosions" so turned back to see "dead people, people screaming, people crying, huge chaos".

"There are still people underneath the rubble, because it’s a big restaurant. Now I can hear people still screaming underneath the rubble as rescuers are trying to save them," he added.

Emergency services posted pictures online of rescue teams sifting through the site with cranes and other equipment.

Eight bodies were found under the rubble and rescuers continue to look for people among the debris, emergency service officials said on Telegram.

Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on national television that people were visible under the rubble. Their condition was unknown, he said, but "we are experienced in removing rubble".

Video footage on military Telegram channels showed one man, his head bleeding, receiving first aid on the pavement.

A second missile hit a village on the fringes of Kramatorsk, injuring five, but the main casualties were at the restaurant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message that the attacks showed that Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done – defeat and a tribunal".

Kramatorsk, a major city west of the front lines in Donetsk province, is one of the largest in the east still under Ukrainian control.

The city has been a frequent target of Russian attacks, including a strike on the town's railway station in April 2022 that killed 63 people. There were at least two strikes on apartment buildings and other civilian sites earlier this year.

The attack came as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive against Russian troops.

Ukraine's defence minister said the country had not yet staged the "main event" in the operation.

"When it happens, you will all see it. Everyone will see everything," Oleksiy Reznikov told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday.

Ukraine's main troop reserves, including most brigades recently trained in the west and equipped with modern Nato tanks and armoured vehicles, have yet to be used in the operation, Mr Reznikov said.

Days after the aborted rebellion of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, widely seen as the biggest threat to Kremlin authority in decades, Kyiv said the mutiny's influence on fighting was minimal.

"Unfortunately, Prigozhin gave up too quickly. So there was no time for this demoralising effect to penetrate Russian trenches," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN.

As Belarus welcomed Mr Prigozhin into exile on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to shore up his authority by thanking regular troops for averting a civil war.

A wounded man stands as rescuers and volunteers work to rescue people from under rubble after the Russian missile strike. AFP

But as Moscow announced preparations to disarm Wagner fighters, Mr Putin's arch-foe, jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, launched a stinging attack on the president in his first comments since the aborted mutiny by the paramilitaries.

"There is no bigger threat to Russia than Putin's regime," Navalny said on social media.

"Putin's regime is so dangerous to the country that even its inevitable demise will create the threat of civil war," he wrote.

In the Hague, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said it was still too early to draw conclusions from Mr Prigozhin's move to Belarus, probably with some of his forces, but he vowed that the alliance was ready to defend its members.

A police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk. AP

"What is absolutely clear is that we have sent a clear message to Moscow and to Minsk that Nato is there to protect every ally and every inch of Nato territory," Mr Stoltenberg said.

Mr Putin's supporters, however, insisted that his rule was not weakened by the revolt.

Asked whether Mr Putin's power was diminished by the sight of Wagner's rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft along the way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused political commentators of exaggerating, adding that: "We don't agree."

Mr Putin himself tried to portray the events at the weekend as a victory for the Russian army.

"You de facto stopped civil war," Mr Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry gathered in a Kremlin courtyard to hold a minute's silence for airmen killed by Wagner fighters.

Mr Prigozhin, a former Kremlin ally and catering contractor who built Russia's most powerful private army, has boasted – with some support from news footage – that his men were cheered by civilians during his short-lived revolt.

But Mr Putin insisted that Wagner's ordinary fighters had seen that "the army and the people were not with them".

The feud between Wagner and the army had escalated for months, with Mr Prigozhin making increasingly scathing statements against the generals' handling of the offensive in Ukraine, blaming them for thousands of Russian losses.

Russian officials have been trying to put the crisis behind them for three days, with the FSB dropping charges against rank-and-file Wagner troops and the military preparing to disarm the group.

But questions remain over how the Kremlin allowed the violence of its operation in Ukraine to spill back into Russia.

Kyiv said it has retaken land that pro-Kremlin forces had held since 2014, including territory near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

Britain's defence ministry said Ukraine made "small advances" in the area.

The ministry said it was “one of the first instances” and “highly likely" that Ukrainian forces had recaptured area held by Russia for about a decade.

On Tuesday, the UN said Russian troops had carried out "widespread and systematic torture" of civilians detained in Ukraine since it invaded last year.

Those detained included local officials, humanitarian volunteers, priests and teachers, many of whom were held in “deplorable conditions", the report from the UN's human rights office said.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had evidence that Russian troops had summarily executed at least 77 detained civilians.

"It is a war crime ... it's also a gross violation of international human rights law," said Matilda Bogner, head of the mission.

Meanwhile, the United States announced a new $500 million tranche of arms to bolster Ukraine's mounting counter-offensive, including armoured vehicles, precision munitions and mine-clearing equipment.